Dr. Jessica Hellmann, recipient of numerous prestigious awards for her scholarship and leadership in understanding and confronting climate change, will give the keynote address at the Climate Change Forum to be held at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack Oct. 8.

Dr. Hellmann is the Russell M. and Elizabeth M. Bennett Chair in Excellence in the Department Ecology, Evolution and Behavior in the College of Biological Sciences at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; director of the U of M’s Institute on the Environment; the Ecolab Chair in Environmental Leadership; and University Director of the recently established Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center. Her research focuses, among other things, on global and local ecological changes associated with climate change, limiting green house gas emissions, and the importance of sensible adaptation to living with climate change. She pioneered work in new ways of managing our natural resources to conserve them for future generations.  She is a much in demand adviser on climate change-related issues for state and federal government agencies, non-profit organizations and for-profit corporations.

