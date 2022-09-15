Dr. Jessica Hellmann, recipient of numerous prestigious awards for her scholarship and leadership in understanding and confronting climate change, will give the keynote address at the Climate Change Forum to be held at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack Oct. 8.
Dr. Hellmann is the Russell M. and Elizabeth M. Bennett Chair in Excellence in the Department Ecology, Evolution and Behavior in the College of Biological Sciences at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; director of the U of M’s Institute on the Environment; the Ecolab Chair in Environmental Leadership; and University Director of the recently established Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center. Her research focuses, among other things, on global and local ecological changes associated with climate change, limiting green house gas emissions, and the importance of sensible adaptation to living with climate change. She pioneered work in new ways of managing our natural resources to conserve them for future generations. She is a much in demand adviser on climate change-related issues for state and federal government agencies, non-profit organizations and for-profit corporations.
Entitled “The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota,” the forum is a day-long event. It will include, in addition to Dr Hellmann’s address in the morning, an afternoon panel discussion with Dr. Meredith Cornett, The Nature Conservancy’s Climate Change Director (Duluth Office); Keith Karnes, Forest Manager, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe; and Cass County Land Commissioner Mark Grossman.
The program will conclude with a guided tour of the many alternative energy installations on the Deep Portage Learning Center Campus.
The forum is sponsored by the Deep Portage Learning Center and the Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America. Seating is limited. Pre-registration and payment of the $10 forum fee (which includes lunch) on or before Oct. 1 is required. While pre-registration is still required, the fee is waived for anyone under age 21 and current college students.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.