A 65-year-old man from Oak Grove, Minn., has drowned near the Sand Point area of Leech Lake.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, the Sheriff’s Office received a report Aug. 19 at 12:50 p.m. of a man struggling in the water near Sand Point. The reporting party indicated seeing the man in the water near a pontoon but as they got closer could no longer see or locate the man.
Deputies arrived on scene, and located the pontoon and immediately began searching the area. At 2:14 p.m., the body of an adult male was located in the water deceased. Victim identification is being withheld pending notification of family members. An autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Assisting with the search were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.