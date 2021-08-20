A 65-year-old man from Oak Grove, Minn., has drowned near the Sand Point area of Leech  Lake.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, the Sheriff’s Office received a report Aug. 19 at 12:50 p.m. of a man struggling in the water near Sand Point. The reporting party indicated seeing the man in the water near a pontoon but as they got closer could no longer see or locate the man.

Deputies arrived on scene, and located the pontoon and immediately began searching the area. At 2:14 p.m., the body of an adult male was located in the water deceased. Victim identification is being withheld pending notification of family members. An autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting with the search were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers.

