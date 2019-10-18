A turnover on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s second play of the game followed by a touchdown three plays later, set the tone for what turned into a lopsided 41-14 win for Ada-Borup Wednesday night at Ostlund Field.
Just like WHA punched Warroad in the mouth last week in a dominant first-half performance, Ada-Borup returned the favor, taking a 34-0 lead at the break.
The Cougars scored all five times they touched the ball on drives of 44, 24, 35, 72 and 49 yards.
Field position, turnovers, missed tackles, and their inability to move the ball on offense hurt WHA in the first half. Of the six possessions the Wolves had in the first half, there were four punts with one blocked, one fumble and the last one to end the half.
On the final regular-season game, where WHA recognized the team’s parents and eight seniors, WHA netted only 64 yards in the first half and managed only four first downs. Ada had 224 yards of offense and a dozen or so first downs.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer said the Wolves gave a good effort, and was pleased they continued to play hard, but Ada-Borup was just were a better team.
“We watched tape of the first half, broke down the plays and will correct what we can,” he said. “This gives us an opportunity to learn from this and to move on. They’re a good team.”
Pfeiffer thinks the Cougars will win the Section 8A title, and could possibly be playing in State Championship game.
The Wolves open theSection 5A North playoffsas the No. 2 seed and will host Lake Park-Audubon Tuesday night. If WHA wins that game, they will host a second game Oct. 26.
The Wolves played a better second half, scoring twice. A third touchdown was dropped in the end zone after the JV team marched inside the 10.
WHA’s first score came in third quarter as Ethan Anderson got behind the defender and hauled in a 24-yard pass from Riley Welk. Mason Schneider added the extra point.
The second touchdown was on a 10-yard run by Steven Hausken, who used a stiff arm to get by a defender and then waltzed into the end zone. Schneider once again adding the extra point.
Hausken finished the game with 75 yards rushing on nine carries, Gavin Johannsen had 61 yards on 12 attempts, Kai Ashmore rushed five times for 31 yards and Welk 18 yards on five carries.
Welk completed 5-12 passes for 67 yards, and was sacked twice.
Connor Craven caught three passes for 36 yards, Anderson had one reception for 24 yards, Carson Strosahl caught a pass for 12 yards and Johannsen had seven yards on one reception.
Jacob Smith completed one pass for 12 yards and had a touchdown throw dropped.
On the defensive side, Strosahl recorded the only sack and Welk blocked an extra point.
Jack Slagle, Strosahl and Welk each led with five solo tackles with Slagle deflecting a pass. Anderson had four solos, Josh Kuhlman one solo and five assists, with Tom Hansen, Johannsen and Kenseth Taylor each having four total tackles.
WHA won the toss and elected to receive with Trevor Radke falling on a low line-drive kick just shy of midfield. Two plays later, Welk was hit as he was throwing the ball to the right flat, with the ball going backwards. A WHA player initially had the ball but never had control and Ada recovered.
Three plays later Verdis Barber scored on a 10-yard run where he ran through a couple of tackles. Almir Nogueira Pinheiro added the extra point just 84 seconds into the game.
The Wolves started their next drive at their 23 after the kickoff was mishandled, and four plays later were punting.
A good return of Welk’s 33-yard punt set the Cougars up at the WHA 39. It only took Ada two plays to score, and two play after WHA was called for pass interference, with Braiden Fetting running the ball in on a nine-yard run right up the middle.
After another misplayed kickoff and a second three-and-out, Ada took possession at the 35.
WHA’s defense played much better on this drive, actually forcing a fumble that Ada recovered, but the Cougars still managed to score. Facing a fourth-and-goal at the one, Barber found his way into the end zone for a 20-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter. Welk did block the extra point.
A 29-yard return by Hausken set up WHA at their 39. After picking up a first down, Ada’s defense sacked Welk on first and third downs, forcing a third punt.
Welk got off a great punt, with Ada taking possession at the 28. The Cougars continued to gut the Wolves’ defense with Barber and Fetting doing most of the damage. Barber’s 14-yard run on fourth-and-three was followed by Preston Gwin 25-yard pass play to Brady Borgren.
On the next play Fetting scored on an eight-yard run where he was untouched. Ada added the extra point for a 27-0 lead.
The Wolves started their next drive inside the five after another kickoff was misplayed.
After picking up three first downs, the drive stalled near the 40. An Ada defender managed to get in the backfield and block Welk’s punt. Welk managed to pick up the ball and throw a pass that was incomplete with Ada taking possession with another short field.
After picking up a first down, Strosahl sacked Gwin at the 24. A penalty on a long run made it second and 20, but Gwin at Fetting connected on the next play for a first down at the seven. Fetting followed that with a touchdown run with 25 seconds left in the half.
Ada’s only score of the second half came on their second drive with Fetting capping the 76-yard drive with an 11-yard run.
WHA first touchdown came on the ensuing possession. A 12- and nine-yard runs by Johannsen, 13-yard pitch and catch from Welk to Craven was followed by Anderson’s catch in the end zone.
The next time WHA touched the ball they drove 75 yards in seven plays. Hausken had runs of 25, eight, 27 and 10 yards, with the latter one the touchdown run.
With the JV team now on the field, the Wolves’ final possession ended inside the 10 on a turnover-on-downs. WHA took possession with great field position at the 38 after a short punt. After Ashmore picked up 32 yards, WHA lost yards on two straight plays, but on third down Smith’s pass fell off Strosahl fingertips. Strosahl did catch a pass on the next play, but was tackled at the three before he could score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.