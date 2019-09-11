Finishing first in the Ed Sauer BSU Scholarship Tournament were (from left) Brandon Riddering, Mint Harris, Bill Riddering, Adam Riddering.
Photo submitted

The 12th annual Ed Sauer Bemidji State University Men’s Golf Scholarship Tournament held Aug. 24 at Tianna Country Club was once again a successful event.

A field of 19 teams competed, and combining to take the title in the Best 3 Balls out of 4 were Brandon Riddering, Mint Harris, Bill Riddering, and Adam Riddering. They posted a 10-under par 206.

To date, the event has provided $23,000 in multiple scholarships to student athletes from the BSU Men’s Golf team. This year’s recipients were Chris Swenson and Matt Gregg.

In addition to these scholarships, the Ed Sauer Endowment at BSU is approaching $100,000.

A huge thank you goes out to all who continue to support this event.

Next year’s event will be held Aug. 22, 2020.

