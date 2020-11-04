Voters line up in front of the Cass County Courthouse Tuesday morning to cast their vote in the 20202 General Election.
Photo by Dean Morrill

If you are looking for city, county and other local election results, they will be posted on The Pilot-Independent’s website at walkermn.com.

Because of the uncertainty of when the 2020 General Election results will be received from both Cass and Hubbard counties through the Secretary of State’s website, and an early press printing schedule in Brainerd, no election results will be printed in the Nov. 4 issue.

Over the past several elections we have always printed results that were available by midnight. This year, we are unable to provide this service for our loyal readers, but we will be working hard to get the results on our website Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

All local election results will be printed in the Nov. 11 issue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments