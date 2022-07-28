Teresa Kittridge
Photo submitted

Teresa Kittridge will be a speaker at the upcoming “Empowering Women to Lead” conference Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino in Walker.

The conference is an event sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC)-Nevis Women’s Club designed to provide support and encouragement for women to grow and achieve success throughout their personal and career journeys.

