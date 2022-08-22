Jodi Heilman will be a speaker at the upcoming Empowering Women to Lead conference Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino in Walker.
The conference is an event sponsored by the GFWC Nevis Women’s Club designed to provide support and encouragement for women to grow and achieve success throughout their personal and career journeys.
Heilman is the owner of Coach My Brand, a professional coaching and brand strategy firm located in Fargo, N.D. In 2016, she stepped off the corporate ladder and into entrepreneurship, working with corporate decision-makers and individuals to strengthen their brands, build credibility and earn greater trust within teams or with customers.
She’s a volunteer and public speaker with a passion for empowering women.
“This conference means so much to me because our social connections with others are more important than ever. Not only do they improve our well-being and health, they build confidence and give us ideas,” said Heilman. “Women supporting other women is key to a better future in the workplace and the world. It means growing together at events like this.”
Part of her presentation will include helping participants develop their own vision board, which they will be able to take home with them.
“There’s no magic ward for success,” Heilman shares. “It’s a formula. When you visualize how you want to feel, it fuels your motivation and brings your goals into focus.”
Heilman serves on the MSUN+M Paseka School of Business advisory board and speaks at women’s organizations on personal branding and leadership topics. A former facilitator for the Business Women’s Circle for Executives, past member of the United Way of Cass-Clay Women’s United Leadership Council and UCodeGirl’s advisory board, she’s also past chair of the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Women Connect Committee.
In 2017, she won the YWCA Woman of the Year award in community and volunteer service.
Heilman is one of five speakers at the “Empowering Women to Lead” Conference.
Tickets are available for the Conference through Sept. 1. No tickets will be sold at the door. The fee of $45 includes a healthy breakfast, snacks and luncheon taco bar. Register through the Park Rapids Community Education or link to https://tjeananderson.wixsite.com/nwclub/registration or scan the QR codes in the adjacent advertisement.
The Nevis Women’s Club is a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), one of the largest philanthropic women’s clubs in the country.
For more information regarding the activities of the Nevis Women’s Club, contact co-presidents Kathy Carney at (218) 252-6645 or Jody Pribyl at (763) 331-2043.
