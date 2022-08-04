Pack-a-Snack Story Time
Aug. 10, from 10:30-11 a.m.
Meet at the front doors of the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. If raining, the program will be held inside the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
This week’s story is “Are You a Butterfly” by Judy Allen and Tudor Humphries. Families with children ages 2-6 years old, pack a snack in your backpack and join a naturalist on a short hike in the woods to our destination which includes sitting on a blanket, reading a story and enjoying a snack (if you choose to bring one).
This safe, stroller friendly hike is a great way to get outdoors and enjoy the park. Adults must accompany children.
I Can Fish!
Aug. 10, from 10 a.m.-noon
Meet at Forest Inn across from Douglas Lodge.
Show your kids the fun of casting into the water and the excitement when there’s a tug on the line! These hands-on programs teach all of the basics, from fish identification to casting. You and your family will be ready to begin a lifetime of memories on Minnesota’s lakes and streams.
Hands-on instruction from skilled anglers.
Designed especially for first-time anglers.
All equipment is provided.
Each participant will receive a small tackle box to take home with them.
No experience necessary.
Fishing licenses not required for this program.
Programs last approximately two hours. Ages five and older. Participants under age 18 must be accompanied by a registered, participant, parent or legal guardian. $7/person, children under 12 are free with a registered adult.
Preregistration is required: Learn more and register: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/ican/fish.html
Five Facts in Five Minutes: Raptors
Aug. 10, from 1:30-3 p.m.
Near the Mississippi Headwaters under the porch of the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center if rain.
Only have a minute to learn about Itasca State Park? Check out a unique feature at the naturalist station as you visit the Headwaters of the Mississippi River.
Jr. Naturalist: Nature’s Recyclers
Aug. 10, from 2-2:45 p.m.
Meet in front of the Lakeside Museum, located in the picnic grounds.
Learn about the habitats for a variety of decomposers. Observe the stages of decay and how they make up the important process for recycling within our forests.
Trees and Tales Walk
Aug. 10, from 2-2:45 p.m.
Meet outside Forest Inn across from Douglas Lodge.
Trees are fascinating plants that have inspired stories and myths for centuries. Join a naturalist on a short walk to hear folklore involving some of Itasca’s iconic trees. Don’t forget your insect repellent.
Archery in the Park
Aug. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Meet in the back lot of the Indian Mounds/North Picnic Grounds Parking Area.
Archery in the Parks is hands-on instruction shooting a bow and arrow from certified instructors in a safe and supportive environment. Aim for a family adventure with kid-friendly equipment designed for beginners aged 8 and older. Children aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment is provided. Personal archery equipment is not allowed.
Participants will be outside for the program. Be prepared for standing in the sun. Bring along sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, insect repellant and water. Program cancelled if raining.
Outdoor Kids: Fish Painting
Aug. 11, from 12:30-2 p.m. (come and go at your leisure)
Meet by the swim beach/playground at the south end of the picnic grounds on Lake Itasca.
Kids of all ages come out and explore nature at your leisure. This program series allows kids to connect with nature through hands-on activities that focus on life around the lake. Have fun discovering Itasca while hanging out at the swimming beach or playground.
Family Fishing Fun
Aug. 12, from 10:30 a.m.-noon
Meet at the Lake Ozawindib Pier, on Lake Ozawindib.
Kids and adults, are you a ‘first time’ fisher person wanting to try the new skill of fishing? Learn to identify the common fish species, how to tie a knot, bait your hook and cast for fish. Suitable for ages 6-12. Note: An adult must accompany children.
Bring your own fishing pole or use one provided (limited number). Poles are available on first come first serve basis. Artificial bait provided. Non-Minnesota residents will need a fishing license (within the park, purchase at Itasca Sports Rental).
Tree ID Walk
Aug. 12, from 11-11:30 a.m.
Meet in front of the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.
Join a naturalist on a walk down Schoolcraft Trail to learn tips and tricks for identifying some of Itasca’s trees. Also, hear about common uses by humans and animals. Don’t forget your insect repellent.
Historic Buildings Walking Tour
Aug. 12, from 2-2:45 p.m.
Meet outside of Forest Inn, across from Douglas Lodge.
The historic buildings of Itasca tell stories of the people who have enjoyed the park before us and contributed to the way we currently experience it. Come explore the history of Itasca’s oldest buildings, the people who constructed them, and how the buildings have changed over the years.
Jr. Naturalist DIY Nature Journaling
Aug. 12, from 2-2:45 p.m.
Meet outside the lakeside Museum in the picnic grounds.
Explore the outdoors in a new way by making observations and drawings in your very own DIY nature journal!
Five facts in Five Minutes: Fabulous Fish
Aug. 12, from 2-3:30 p.m.
Near the Mississippi Headwaters under the porch of the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center if rain.
Only have a minute to learn about Itasca State Park? Check out a unique feature at the naturalist station as you visit the Headwaters of the Mississippi River.
Campire: Survival Skills
Aug. 12, from 7-7:30 p.m.
Meet at the Bear Paw Campground — the grassy area near the small log pump house and campsite No. 70 near the bike trail.
All are welcome to join in as we discover useful tools to survive in the wilderness. Minnesota is a beautiful place to get out and explore but let’s take the time to prepare ourselves for success outside, so we can enjoy more adventures to come.
La Salle Lake State Recreation Area Summer Fun Walk
Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Event is held at La Salle Lake State Recreation Area, 8 miles north and east of Itasca State Park.
Meet friends and walk scenic trails at your own pace for fun, fitness and friendship. NorthStar Trail Travelers (NSTT) walks are leisure-time activities for people of all ages, alone or in groups, with no competitive requirements but plenty of awards. There is a $2 participation fee. NorthStar Trail Travelers event routes are well marked with arrows and ribbons, and on trails with input from park staff. These events are sponsored by NorthStar Trail Travelers.
Registration is at the picnic shelter, anytime between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., finish by 4 p.m. Trails will include two options totaling 10km. One 5km trail goes out to an overlook of the Mississippi and back through woods and prairie. The second 5km is and out and back lollipop loop with rolling hills and includes a spur to an overlook of the lake. For more information go to nstt.org
Five Facts in Five Minutes: Plants to Avoid
Aug. 13, from 1:30-3 p.m.
Near the Mississippi Headwaters under the porch of the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center if rain.
Only have a minute to learn about Itasca State Park? Check out a unique feature at the naturalist station as you visit the Headwaters of the Mississippi River.
Jr. Naturalist: Reptile or Amphibian?
Aug. 13, from 2-2:30 p.m.
Meet at the Swim Beach/Playground at the south end of the picnic grounds.
Looking to find out more about the scaly and slippery animals in Minnesota? Do you know the difference between a reptile and amphibian? Come find out these interesting answers and complete a craft to remember them by!
Bats, Campfire
Aug. 13, from 7-7:45 p.m.
Meet in Bear Paw Campground — the grassy area near the tiny log pump house and campsite #70 near the bike trail.
Join us around a fire to learn about these elusive creatures of the night and what makes them so special. Remember to bring a blanket or chairs, and s’mores fixings for after the program!
Morning Stroll: Schoolcraft Trail
Aug. 14, from 11-11:30 a.m.
Meet outside the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.
Take a stroll with a naturalist along Schoolcraft Trail. Keep an eye out for interesting animals and plants in the forest and on the shore of Lake Itasca. Don’t forget your insect repellent.
Five facts in Five Minutes: Nocturnal Animals
Aug. 14, from 11 a.m.-noon
Near the Mississippi Headwaters under the porch of the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center if rain.
Only have a minute to learn about Itasca State Park? Check out a unique feature at the naturalist station as you visit the Headwaters of the Mississippi River.
Outdoor Kids: Busy Beavers
Aug. 14, from 2-3:30 p.m. (come and go at your leisure)
Meet by the swim beach/playground at the south end of the picnic grounds on Lake Itasca.
Kids of all ages come out and explore nature at your leisure. This program series allows kids to connect with nature through hands-on activities that focus on life around the lake. Have fun discovering Itasca while hanging out at the swimming beach or playground.
The Boys Who Built Forest Inn
Aug. 15, from 2-3:30 p.m., come and go at your leisure
Find the roving naturalist at Forest Inn across from Douglas Lodge.
Can you find the heart-shaped keyhole? Did you know there used to be a lunch counter in Forest Inn? Find the roving naturalist as we explore inside and outside Forest Inn and learn about the Veteran’s Conservation Corp (VCC) who built this beautiful log and stone building in the 1930s. Discover if you are camping in the park where these boys lived 85 years ago.
Jr. Naturalist: Waterfowl by the Water
Aug. 16, from 11-11:45 p.m.
Meet at the swim beach/playground at the south end of the picnic grounds.
Most birds can fly, but can they all swim? Learn about the amazing characteristics of waterfowl and how they have adapted to be on Lake Itasca and other bodies of water!
Jr. Naturalist: Terrific Tree Relay
Aug. 16, from 2-2:45 p.m.
Meet at the council ring next to the Lakeside Museum in the picnic grounds.
Trees are an important part of Itasca State Park, but identifying them can be tricky. Get some tips to identify these terrific trees and test your knowledge through a naturalist-led relay!
Take Me Fishing Tuesday
Aug. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Meet at the Lake Itasca Fishing Pier, below Douglas Lodge.
Kids and adults, are you a ‘first time’ fisher person wanting to try the new skill of fishing? Learn to identify the common fish species, how to tie a knot, bait your hook and cast for fish. Suitable for ages 6-12. Note: An adult must accompany children.
Bring your own fishing pole or use one provided (limited number). Poles are available on first come first serve basis. Artificial bait provided. Non-Minnesota residents will need a fishing license (within the park, purchase at Itasca Sports Rental).
Outdoor Kids
Aug. 18, from 2-3:30 p.m. (come and go at your leisure)
Meet by the swim beach/playground at the south end of the picnic grounds on Lake Itasca.
Children of all ages come out and explore nature at your leisure. This program series allows kids to connect with nature through hands-on activities that focus on life around the lake. Have fun discovering Itasca while hanging out at the swimming beach or playground.
