Music, song, dance, crafts and cuisine will be packed into one vibrant day, Sept. 11, at the 2021 Ethnic Fest in downtown Walker.
The day will begin at 9:11 a.m. on the courthouse lawn with a special commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Saturday’s Ethnic Fest Parade begins at 11 a.m. Many of the musicians, bands and dancers are expected to march, along with civic organizations, businesses, school groups and others.
Meanwhile, artisans and craft vendors will set up booths and tables on Fifth Street between Minnesota Avenue and Front Street.
Starting at 11 a.m., food vendors will serve ethnic specialties from booths and food wagons on the court house lawn.
A PEO bake sale will benefit scholarships for area women (and beyond). There will be a great selection of goodies originating from Europe to the Antarctic — well, an upside down apple pie).
At noon, Ethnic Fest entertainers will appear at one of three downtown stages and on the courthouse lawn.
Stage 1, Wilbur’s on Walker Bay
Noon-1:30 p.m., Blue Drifters
1:45-3 p.m., Lehto, Wright and Jacobs
3-3:45 p.m., Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums
3:45-4:45 p.m., Antony Jeffares
5-6 p.m., Acoustofiddle, Jeff Menten and Paul Nye
Stage 2, Benson’s
Noon-1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., Mactir Academy of Irish Dance
1-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m., Skal Klubben Spelmanslag,
2-3 p.m., Lake May Line Dancers
5-5:45 p.m., Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums
Stage 3,Village Square
Noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m., Kevin Locke, Native hoop dancer
1-2 p.m., Leech Lake Band Drum and Dance Troupe
3-4 p.m., Elaine Fleming, Anishinaabe poet and storyteller
5-5:30 p.m., Lake May Line Dancers
Courthouse Lawn
Noon-1 p.m., Kids’ Konnection, a concert for young and old and everyone in between, presented by Ken and Linda Barber, and Don and Rene McKercher
1-1:30 p.m., Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums
1:30-3 p.m., Acoustofiddle with Jeff Menten and Paul Nye
Special seating near the downtown performance stages is reserved for holders of Ethnic Fest buttons. This year there are two buttons — one designed by Jessie Stolzman of Peculiar Painter, and the other by aspiring artist Lily Groth, age 7.
Buttons are $8 each or two for $15. At the conclusion of Ethnic Fest, numbers corresponding with the buttons will be drawn for some great prizes, donated by Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, Mann Lake Ltd., and Stromberg’s Chicks and Game Birds.
Downtown
The Edelweiss Alphorn Duo, alphornists Vicky Wheeler and Becky Jurkas, will be located in front of First National Bank on Minnesota Avenue, where they will perform musical numbers and answer questions about their massive alphorns.
For the first time, about 20 artists from the Anishinaabe Artisan Market, located on Fifth Street, will be part of Ethnic Fest. They include painters, beaders, quilters, birch bark artists, quill artists and wood and blacksmith artists.
Artist Wesley May of the Red Lake Nation will be creating a community-involved mural.
An Ethnic Fest Breakfast Opener will be served Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, Walker. Proceeds will support the Walker Area Food Shelf.
Several area restaurants are expected to feature ethnic specialties on their weekend menus.
Friday and Saturday evenings, Walker Bay Theater will feature “Patsy Cline at the Flame Cafe.
Ethnic Fest is made possible by the support of generous sponsors and volunteers.
For more information about the 2021 Ethnic Fest, visit the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, call 547-1313 or (800) 833-1118.
