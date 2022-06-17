There’s only a few weeks to go before July 8 and 9, when world-renowned percussionist Josh Duffee and his Big Band perform two concerts in the Hackensack Community Building.
Josh will be joined by vocalist Jason Richards to present “Sinatra! Part II (Blue)” — a play on words based on Josh’s 2017 Sinatra concert and Frank’s famous blue eyes.
The concerts are being sponsored by the Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) and will start each evening at 7:30 p.m. Each night will feature different songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, plus beloved instrumentals from the Big Band Era.
The NAC is also excited to announce that this year, there will be a raffle each night with items generously donated by Frank Sinatra Enterprises — a chance to own a piece of Frank’s history!
Tickets are available on the NAC website www.northwoodsartscouncil.org, in person at Swanson’s and Southside in Hackensack, or by scanning the code on one of the “Franks” located in several Hackensack locations — you’ll know them when you see them!
The NAC extends a big thanks to the Gold-Level sponsors of this event: The Hackensack Lions Club and Russ and Loralee Torkelson, and also to the grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell. Together with other generous donors, they’re helping the NAC fulfill its mission of “Bringing the Arts to Life” in our area.
Don’t miss this chance to enjoy big-city entertainment at small-town prices!
