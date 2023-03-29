In Minnesota, storm season is always around the corner and unexpected things happen. We try to plan ahead, and like a good Scout, “Be Prepared.”
The same goes for our lives as we age – preparing can make life’s transitions or an emergency less stressful for everyone.
Join Theresa Eclov, executive director of Faith in Action for Cass County at “Preparing for the Aging Storm” April 18 at 6 p.m. at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School double study hall. This WHA Community Education course is free, however, you should register with Community Ed to ensure there are enough materials for everyone.
How we plan ahead for retirement and beyond can greatly affect the quality of life we live. Learn about some basic tools to have in place, who you can call upon, and how to be prepared for emergencies so you can better cope with crises and make decisions as we get older and live longer. Discover the local resources available to lend support just in case. Rural Minnesota is a great place to age among friends. It’s also helps to dream and think creatively, exploring new things and places when it comes to aging and retirement. There will be time for questions, sharing and discussion.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, nonprofit organization providing non-medical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support. Volunteers can provide transportation, homemaking and chores, basic home repairs, telephone visiting, and grocery, medications and meal delivery. We connect volunteers with local people who need a helping hand.
For more information about speakers, services or volunteering for Faith in Action, call (218) 675-5435, or check out our Facebook page or website at www.faithinactioncass.com.
