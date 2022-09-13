BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are promoting Lifeline Awareness Week, Sept. 12-16.
“Access to reliable high speed Internet service is critical. We promote the Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program a lot throughout the year and Lifeline Awareness Week is another opportunity to spread the word about these programs. We want to make sure all of our membership and those who live within our service area know about them and the benefit they can provide. These programs help those struggling to afford Internet services get and stay connected!” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager.
Lifeline is an FCC program designed to help make communications services more affordable for low-income consumers. Lifeline provides up to a $9.25 monthly discount on qualifying voice and broadband services for eligible low-income subscribers and up to $34.25 per month for subscribers on qualifying Tribal lands. To learn more about Lifeline, go to www.fcc.gov/lifeline-consumers or www.lifelinesupport.org/
A new FCC program, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), is also now available to help families and households struggling to afford internet service. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Additional information about the Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP, or by calling (877) 384-2575 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET any day of the week. Households that qualify for Lifeline also qualify for the ACP Benefit.
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network serving over 6,000 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties. The cooperative provides fiber optic fast Internet speeds up to 10 Gig powered by the GigaZone™, television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also the home of northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Centers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.