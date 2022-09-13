BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are promoting Lifeline Awareness Week, Sept. 12-16.

“Access to reliable high speed Internet service is critical. We promote the Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program a lot throughout the year and Lifeline Awareness Week is another opportunity to spread the word about these programs.  We want to make sure all of our membership and those who live within our service area know about them and the benefit they can provide.  These programs help those struggling to afford Internet services get and stay connected!” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager.

