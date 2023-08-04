To raise money for much needed renovations on the Hackensack Lending Library, volunteers from the library are having 15 mini garage sales — all in one place.

The sale is Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Union Congregational Church parking lot in Hackensack, two blocks east of the hardware store. All items are offered for a free-will, generous donation

  
