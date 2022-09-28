Cooking and heating are at the top of the home fire hazards list. Be attentive in the kitchen, keep kids and pets away from heaters and candles, and try to incorporate these practices into your home life.
When cooking:
Stay in the kitchen whenever something is frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling.
When simmering, baking, or roasting, check on the food regularly and use a timer.
Don’t use the oven or the stove when you’re sleepy or under the influence of alcohol.
Keep flammable objects at least 3 feet away from the stovetop.
When heating your home:
Only purchase space heaters that shut off automatically when they fall over, and always place them on level, nonflammable surfaces.
Never leave a space heater or a fireplace unattended. Make sure to turn off space heaters and extinguish all embers before leaving rooms.
Keep flammable objects at least 3 feet away from space heaters or fireplaces.
Pro Tip:
Paper, clothing, bedding, drapery, and rugs are common items in the home you should always keep away from fire and heat sources.
Other leading home fire risks:
Never smoke inside the home. Smoking was the leading cause of home fire deaths from 2014 through 2018.
Switch to flameless candles. If you must use candles with a flame, never leave them unattended, and be sure to extinguish them before leaving a room.
Replace all cords that have frayed or bare wires. Electrical equipment is the third major cause of home fires and the leading cause of property damage.
Keep matches and lighters away from children. Store them safely and securely, preferably somewhere high up and/or with a lock.
Keep pets safe by not placing space heaters or candles within their reach.
