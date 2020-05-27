RURAL WALKER — Five people were seriously injured in a two-car crash that happened early Saturday evening on 43rd Avenue NW in Turtle Lake Township, west of Onigum Road.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 5:50 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a serious motor vehicle accident. Deputies and first responders arrived and located two vehicles that were involved in a head-on crash at the crest of a hill. A 2001 Chevrolet pickup was fully engulfed in fire.
Three male adult occupants of the pickup truck were treated on scene for serious injuries, were transported to area hospitals and later airlifted to metro and Fargo hospitals for further treatment.
The second vehicle, a 2005 Nissan A2S, sustained serious damage and one adult female and one adult male were treated on scene and transported to local hospitals for further treatment for serious injuries.
Assisting at the scene were the Walker Police Department, Walker Joint Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care. The investigation into the crash is on-going.
