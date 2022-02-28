The 2022 Minnesota FoodShare March Fundraising Campaign is in full swing and the Walker Area Food Shelf is jumping right in.
With support from local businesses, individuals, religious and civic organizations, the food shelf can continue addressing food insecurities within the community.
This campaign is the only statewide effort where every dollar donated goes directly to food shelves. As one of more than 300 food shelves working hard to earn their pro-rated share of funds, the Walker Food Shelf is committed to a robust campaign. The cost of food is rising and stocking the shelves is priority one.
The donations received last year, during the March 2021 campaign, went directly back into the community by providing fresh produce, dairy items, frozen meats, canned goods and personal care products. Opening the doors every Tuesday is crucial to those who are hungry.
This year, the food shelf is calling out to businesses and local organizations to join this effort by hosting their own food drive. A traditional food drive is easy to organize and is a great way to show support for the Walker community. Call (218) 547-1713, email WalkerFoodShelf@gmail.com or Facebook message at Facebook.com\WalkerAreaFoodShelf for additional information. Resources for signage and supplies are available upon request.
Individual financial donations also contribute to the success of the March campaign and can be easily made through:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.