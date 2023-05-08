Free days at Cass County Museum start this week staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email May 8, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the last few years several local businesses and organizations have sponsored “Free Days,” where admission to the Cass County Museum and Huset School are free of charge.Free day sponsors in MayMay 9: Cass CountyMay 10: Township of Crooked LakeMay 11: Township of Pine LakeMay 12: Dean’s BaitMay 16: Laporte Grocery & MeatsMay 17: Weeks AutomotiveMay 18: Smokey Hollow TownshipMay 19: Town of Loon LakesMay 23: City of WalkerMay 24: Kego TownshipMay 25: Heritage Custom Framing & Art and Antique MallMay 26: Turtle Lake TownshipMay 30: Pine Lake TownshipMay 31: Town of Gould Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cass County Museum Free Days In May Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Food Trade Politics Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Walker woman saved by stopping at Laporte Gas and Service Jeffrey Woodruff Dallas Tanner Donald 'Don' Nelson Sherrie Kennedy Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
