The University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development educators and partners are facilitating webinars, providing information and resources for families and those who serve families to make informed decisions leading to greater health, resilience, and well-being.
All webinars are virtual and free. Follow links for each dynamic series to learn more about dates, times, and registration.
Finding balance
While life is never certain, the last couple of years have stressed our families and communities. Explore the ‘mental health pandemic” and how to respond; identify tips and tools for family caregiving, and learn how to manage your health through the holidays.
Learn how to navigate financial choices during challenging times, including transferring non-titled assets, how Tandas are used as a savings strategy in some cultures, preparing finances for a potential disaster, organizing important papers, elder family financial exploitation, and saving money while grocery shopping or meal planning. In addition, several webinars will be offered in Spanish to discuss financial aid and payment options for higher education, how to make your money work, and how to plan your shopping to save money and fit your budget.
Whether you rent or own your home, Extension educators have tips to make your home and community healthier, affordable and energy efficient. Join us to learn from financial educators, the Clean Energy Resource Team and experts in preparedness. These free webinars are offered in English and Spanish.
Join us to learn about the many ways recovery and health go hand in hand. The series will cover topics of healing through history and also show how nutrition and physical activity can support those in recovery. Finally, colleagues from the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in Duluth will join this series to discuss community solutions to the opioid crisis — including harm reduction and how to save lives from overdoses.
A fact of life is that each of us is getting older each year. In addition to having concerns about ourselves as we age many of us are also helping our parents and those close to us as they age as well. This webinar series addresses concerns related to housing, finance, caregiving, health, and nutrition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.