It’s “Game On” at Walker’s first-ever Frozen Block Party!

The Party goes on Feb. 20-23 under The Big Top on Fifth Street N., in The 502 at Chase on the Lake Resort, and at participating local Walker establishments.

Buy a Frozen Block Party Koozie for $20 and you also get a wristband for access to the Frozen Block Party tent, and good for specials at local retailers and establishments.

In collaboration with Coors Light, $10 of the proceeds will be donated to Conservation Minnesota to support clean water efforts.

Here is the Live Music Schedule, under the Big Top and at The 502 at the Chase:

Thursday

Shaun Mitzel, 8-11 p.m., The 502

Johnny Holm Band, 9 p.m.-midnight

Friday

IV Play, 8-11 p.m., The 502

Outside Recess, 9 p.m.-midnight

Saturday

Lukas Hraninicka, 8-11 p.m., The 502

Matt Aakre and The Dirty Little Secret, 9 p.m.-midnight.

The following area businesses are offering discounts, specials and other activities (many require the Frozen Block Party wristband):

Thursday-Saturday

The Piggy (also Sunday)

Lucky Moose (also Sunday)

Cafe Zona Rosa

Portage Brewing

The 502

Bayside Bar and Grill

American Legion Post 134

The Merit at Trapper’s Landing Lodge (also Sunday)

Peculiar Painter

Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus (also Sunday)

Christmas Point (also Sunday)

Walker Her Way (also Sunday)

Reed’s  Family Outdoor Outfitters (also Sunday)

A complete list discounts and specials, and everything else that’s happening in and around Walker is at www.frozenblockparty.com.

Walker’s Frozen Block Party is made possible by partners Coors Light, Absolut and Jameson Irish Whisky.

