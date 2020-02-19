It’s “Game On” at Walker’s first-ever Frozen Block Party!
The Party goes on Feb. 20-23 under The Big Top on Fifth Street N., in The 502 at Chase on the Lake Resort, and at participating local Walker establishments.
Buy a Frozen Block Party Koozie for $20 and you also get a wristband for access to the Frozen Block Party tent, and good for specials at local retailers and establishments.
In collaboration with Coors Light, $10 of the proceeds will be donated to Conservation Minnesota to support clean water efforts.
Here is the Live Music Schedule, under the Big Top and at The 502 at the Chase:
Thursday
Shaun Mitzel, 8-11 p.m., The 502
Johnny Holm Band, 9 p.m.-midnight
Friday
IV Play, 8-11 p.m., The 502
Outside Recess, 9 p.m.-midnight
Saturday
Lukas Hraninicka, 8-11 p.m., The 502
Matt Aakre and The Dirty Little Secret, 9 p.m.-midnight.
The following area businesses are offering discounts, specials and other activities (many require the Frozen Block Party wristband):
Thursday-Saturday
The Piggy (also Sunday)
Lucky Moose (also Sunday)
Cafe Zona Rosa
Portage Brewing
The 502
Bayside Bar and Grill
American Legion Post 134
The Merit at Trapper’s Landing Lodge (also Sunday)
Peculiar Painter
Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus (also Sunday)
Christmas Point (also Sunday)
Walker Her Way (also Sunday)
Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters (also Sunday)
A complete list discounts and specials, and everything else that’s happening in and around Walker is at www.frozenblockparty.com.
Walker’s Frozen Block Party is made possible by partners Coors Light, Absolut and Jameson Irish Whisky.
