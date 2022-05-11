The Cass County Community Garden series would not have been possible without the following individuals who took time to talk about their respective gardens and provide photos for the articles.

Walker: Alice Groth and Terri Fierstine

Onigum: Polly Bedeau

Hackensack: Jim Ertel and Karen Holle

Backus: Becky Schmid and Rae Borst

Longville: Carol Johnson, Paul Harwig, Dave Owens

Remer: Matt and Lora Moracewski

Pine River-Backus: Barb Mann

Pillager: Sue Van Hal and Doug Johnson

SHIP Nutrition Educator Simon Whitehead.

Growing interest in gardening can be seen by the number of Cass County residents who are Master Gardeners through the U of M Extension Service; now a total of 17.

We hope this series will encourage others to get involved in gardening, whether at a community garden or at their homes.

