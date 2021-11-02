Help support the Walker Area Food Shelf during the November Community Food Drive.
If at least 500 nonperishable grocery items are collected during November, the Walker Area Food Shelf could receive a $500 grant from Thrivent Financial.
Donated items may be left at Hope Lutheran Church, 305 Tenth St, or Northern Skies Group —Thrivent office, 800 Minnesota Ave., both in Walker.
“Give thanks — and give back!”
