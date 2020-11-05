An unseasonably warm election day led to late voting all over the state. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and by state law no voters are allowed to get in line to vote after 8 p.m. However, those in line were allowed to vote and voting didn’t end until well after 8 p.m., the result being later election results across the state.

Warm weather may have been one  factor in a large Republican turn-out resulting in several victories in area GOP races.   

The State Senate Dist. 5 race ended in a healthy win for incumbent Justin Eichorn with 25,139 votes to DFL candidate Rita Albrecht’s 16,687 votes.

The State House Dist. 5A race ended with DFL incumbent John Persell losing to Republican Matt Bliss. Bliss received 11,468 votes to Persell’s 9,981.

State House Dist. 5B saw with Republican Spencer Igo with 14,408, defeating DFLer Joe Abeyta who received 9,178.

Because final vote totals for all precincts were not posted until Nov. 4 at 7:45 p.m., totals will be different from earlier versions of this article.

