An unseasonably warm election day led to late voting all over the state. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and by state law no voters are allowed to get in line to vote after 8 p.m. However, those in line were allowed to vote and voting didn’t end until well after 8 p.m., the result being later election results across the state.
Warm weather may have been one factor in a large Republican turn-out resulting in several victories in area GOP races.
The State Senate Dist. 5 race ended in a healthy win for incumbent Justin Eichorn with 25,139 votes to DFL candidate Rita Albrecht’s 16,687 votes.
The State House Dist. 5A race ended with DFL incumbent John Persell losing to Republican Matt Bliss. Bliss received 11,468 votes to Persell’s 9,981.
State House Dist. 5B saw with Republican Spencer Igo with 14,408, defeating DFLer Joe Abeyta who received 9,178.
Because final vote totals for all precincts were not posted until Nov. 4 at 7:45 p.m., totals will be different from earlier versions of this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.