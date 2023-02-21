BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will welcome walk-in visitors and have extended hours every Wednesday in March. The shelter shifted to an appointment-only system shortly after the pandemic began in 2020. However, with adoption rates down, and plenty of adoptable pets available, shelter leadership decided it was time to make a change.
“We want everyone to know that they are welcome to come and visit our shelter pets,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “We can’t continue saving animals unless we have adopters!”
Great River Rescue completed only 13 adoptions during the month of January, the fewest number of adoptions in over a decade. Adoption rates have been particularly slow for shelter dogs. Currently, the shelter has 12 adoptable dogs available, which is right at their limit of capacity for care.
The shelter will be open from 12:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday in March. Appointments to visit shelter pets may still be made through their website. However, those without appointments will be welcome to visit with shelter pets if staff are available to assist. The temporary walk-in program may be extended after the month of March if successful.
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found.
Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Executive Director Mustful can be reached by email at director@greatriverrescue.com or at (218) 751-7910.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.