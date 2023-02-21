BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will welcome walk-in visitors and have extended hours every Wednesday in March. The shelter shifted to an appointment-only system shortly after the pandemic began in 2020. However, with adoption rates down, and plenty of adoptable pets available, shelter leadership decided it was time to make a change.

“We want everyone to know that they are welcome to come and visit our shelter pets,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “We can’t continue saving animals unless we have adopters!”

