Green Scene’s Cream of Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup
Mushroom soup base
3 Tbs Unsalted butter
¼ cup Shallots, minced
1 cup Mushrooms, minced
1 sprig Thyme, fresh
½ tsp Sea salt
1 tsp Black pepper, fresh ground
2 ½ Tbs Flour, all purpose
1 Tbs Brandy (more to taste)
½ cup Stock, chicken, turkey or vegetable
½ cup Half & half
In a cast iron skillet, melt the butter. Add the minced mushrooms, shallots and thyme sprig. Cook on medium low until butter has partially evaporated and the mushroom mixture is browned. This may take 45 minutes to 1 hour. Cook slowly. Add the salt and pepper. Keep the heat on medium low and add the flour. Cook for another 15 minutes until the flour has cooked thoroughly. Add the brandy and cook for an additional five minutes. Add the stock and half & half. Cook until thickened.
Wild rice
1 cup Hand harvested, wood-parched wild rice
preferably from Leech Lake
3 cups Water
½ tsp Sea salt
Rinse rice in fine mesh strainer until it runs clear. Put rice, water and salt in a heavy bottomed sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook covered for approx. 25 minutes or until most of the water has absorbed. To cool, strain any remaining water from rice and spread rice out on a sheet pan.
Now it is time to put it all together.
2 cups Mushrooms, quartered
½ cup Leeks, chopped
¼ cup Celery, chopped
2 Tbs Safflower oil or canola oil
3 cups Chicken, vegetable or turkey stock
3 cups Wild rice, cooked
1 cup Heavy cream
Salt and black pepper to taste
Brandy to taste
Sauté mushrooms, leeks and celery in the oil, in a heavy bottomed soup pot until soft. Stir in the mushroom soup base. Stir in stock and cooked wild rice. Once heated and starting to thicken, add the heavy cream.
Notes: You may add more stock to thin to desired consistency. Sausage, chicken or turkey are wonderful additions to this soup as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.