Green Scene’s Cream of Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup

Mushroom soup base

3 Tbs         Unsalted butter

¼ cup        Shallots, minced

1 cup        Mushrooms, minced

1 sprig    Thyme, fresh

½ tsp        Sea salt

1 tsp        Black pepper, fresh ground

2 ½ Tbs    Flour, all purpose

1 Tbs        Brandy (more to taste)

½ cup        Stock, chicken, turkey or vegetable

½ cup        Half & half

In a cast iron skillet, melt the butter. Add the minced mushrooms, shallots and thyme sprig. Cook on medium low until butter has partially evaporated and the mushroom mixture is browned. This may take 45 minutes to 1 hour. Cook slowly. Add the salt and pepper. Keep the heat on medium low and add the flour. Cook for another 15 minutes until the flour has cooked thoroughly. Add the brandy and cook for an additional five minutes. Add the stock and half & half. Cook until thickened.

Wild rice

1 cup        Hand harvested, wood-parched wild rice

        preferably from Leech Lake

3 cups     Water

½ tsp        Sea salt

Rinse rice in fine mesh strainer until it runs clear. Put rice, water and salt in a heavy bottomed sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook covered for approx. 25 minutes or until most of the water has absorbed. To cool, strain any remaining water from rice and spread rice out on a sheet pan.

Now it is time to put it all together.

2 cups        Mushrooms, quartered

½ cup        Leeks, chopped

¼ cup        Celery, chopped

2 Tbs         Safflower oil or canola oil

3 cups        Chicken, vegetable or turkey stock

3 cups     Wild rice, cooked

1 cup        Heavy cream

        Salt and black pepper to taste

        Brandy to taste

Sauté mushrooms, leeks and celery in the oil, in a heavy bottomed soup pot until soft. Stir in the mushroom soup base. Stir in stock and cooked wild rice. Once heated and starting to thicken, add the heavy cream.

Notes: You may add more stock to thin to desired consistency. Sausage, chicken or turkey are wonderful additions to this soup as well.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments