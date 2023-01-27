Editor’s note: This column is part of a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
In 2019, the Minnesota House added “climate” to the title of a committee traditionally devoted to energy. Two questions have been a key part of the group’s discussions ever since: How is climate change affecting Minnesota and what can the state do about it?
At the recent first meeting of the House Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee, those topics were addressed by Heidi Roop, director of the University of Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership. She said that the state is getting warmer and wetter, with our winters showing the greatest changes. But she and Jamie Beck Alexander, director of DrawdownLabs, proposed some changes that could slow the process.
“Scientists like myself rarely use terms like ‘unequivocal’,” Roop said. But she said scientific evidence is indeed that, when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions being the source of climate change.
Roop said the biggest producers of greenhouse gases in Minnesota are transportation and electricity generation, with agriculture, forestry and land use not far behind. Between 2002 and 2018, all three sectors have reduced their emissions in the state with electricity generation making the most progress (29 percent).
But we are still “missing our targets” in reducing emissions on a statewide scale.
The state’s average temperature is up 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1895, while winter lows in the northern third of the state have risen by 7.3 degrees Fahrenheit and 6 degrees in Central Minnesota, Roop reported. She said the average winter temperature in the state is expected to rise 10 degrees by 2100 compared to 2010.
Yet winter isn’t the only season seeing warming. By mid century the state is projected to experience somewhere between 5 and 25 more days with temperatures above 90 degrees each year. Saying that 10 of the state’s wettest and warmest years on record have occurred since 1995, Roop warned of the effects that extreme heat and increased precipitation could have on health, infrastructure and the economy.
So what can be done? Roop advocates for more resilient infrastructure to prepare for the changes, and by 2050 the state should substantially reduce emissions and balance them with carbon storage in landscapes.
Minnesotans care about climate health. Projects ranging from fighting rock slime, to using lichens as air-quality monitors to building new trails would get funding under a bill approved by a house panel.
Sponsored by DFL Rep. Rich Hansen, HF172 was approved by the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee. The bill would authorize funding of 85 projects across the state using about $80 million from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund which was established following voter approval of a constitutional amendment in 1988. The moneys from the trust fund come from state lottery proceeds.
Unlike the past few years, the commission reached a supermajority to make a formal recommendation to the Legislature.
Hansen called the recommendation bipartisan and bicameral.
The recommendations include:
• $31.2 million for 15 projects on land acquisition habitat and recreation
• $16 million for 18 projects to protect or restore land, water and habitat
• $ 8.3 million for 13 projects on water resources
• $ 8.2 million for 19 projects associated with data needed for conservation planning
• $5.1 million for two projects to address invasive species
• $3.9 million for six projects to address air quality, climate change and renewable energy
• $3.9 million for outreach including hands on projects for youth education
Besides the funding recommendations the bill would specify some criteria on capital projects, such as trails, campgrounds or buildings. Among them is that projects must continue with their intended purpose for at least 25 years, follow sustainable building guidelines, have a match, and full funding must be identified before trust money is distributed.
Minnesotans are careful spenders but welcome investment in the climate health of the state they love so much.
The information in this column aims to be: fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about. — Cass County DFL Party
The views and opinions expressed in the “A fresh look” column are not that of The Pilot-Independent.
