HEADLINE
It’s time to talk Minnesota
by Kori Nelson
We at Support Within Reach, kicked off the “It’s Time to Talk” campaign to raise awareness for sexual violence in late September. The campaign goal is to get businesses and community members talking about sexual violence, even if it’s one conversation or topic at a time.
Sexual violence has become a taboo subject and it carries a heavy stigma, which in turn causes victims and survivors to not want to talk about or report their assault. We need to start with campaigns like this to get the community talking about sexual violence to support those experiencing it. Surprisingly, topics related to sexual violence can also be inspiring and uplifting by offering support to victims. The topics don’t have to be the heinous types of sexual violence we most often think of and hear about.
So how does the campaign work? First, local businesses, such as 218 Real Estate and Heroes Rise Coffee, who kicked off the campaign, step up to be the first businesses to participate. They then chose topics relating to sexual violence and wrote them on the “It’s Time to Talk About” stickers.
A short video was made in which 218 Real Estate and Heroes Rise Coffee chose to talk about healing, survivors and respect. They then challenged Giovanni’s of Bemidji to continue the campaign. The video ends with the campaign slogan “It’s time to talk Minnesota about sexual violence.”
Giovanni’s Pizza continued the campaign talking about human trafficking and community support. They then challenged Nystrom and Associates, their new neighbors, to continue the awareness campaign talking about high school students and consent. Nystrom and Associates have now challenged Evergreen Youth and Family Services to continue the campaign. So, watch out businesses in Bemidji because “It’s Time to Talk,” and you might be next to continue the campaign.
The videos can be seen on all of our social media pages which include Facebook (@SupportWithinReach), Instagram (@supportwithin), Twitter (@supportreach), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/support-within-reach), and our website under events (www.supportwithinreach.org). Hopefully soon the campaign will be expanding to surrounding communities which we serve, including Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, and Itasca counties.
We would like to thank Cool Thread of Bemidji for the amazing T-shirts that highlight the campaign! We also thank Ross Lewis Signs of Bemidji for donating the amazing “Speak Up Minnesota About Sexual Violence” signs we are using during the campaign videos and outreach opportunities! The donations allow us to continue to highlight the campaign, but it also allows us to continue our mission of reducing the impact and harm of sexual violence in the communities we serve. And we must not forget to thank RP Broadcasting and the crew on 103.7 The Mix for letting us announce the campaign on air. To our community partners in Bemidji that have helped so far during this campaign “You are amazing, and we thank you for your efforts to combat sexual violence.”
Let’s work together Minnesota to make sexual violence a less taboo and stigmatized subject by having these conversations with each other. Change starts with us community members, businesses, and organizations who choose to speak up and speak out!
Be safe. Be happy. Have a happy Halloween!
Kori Nelson is the development and outreach coordinator at Support Within Reach Sexual Violence Resource Center, (218) 444-9524 or k.nelson@supportwithinreach.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.