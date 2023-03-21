Changes were in the air and on the agenda at the March 13 Hackensack City Council meeting.
After receiving input and answering questions at a March 6 public hearing, the council approved new water and sewer rates and reconnect/disconnect fees, which had not been raised for many years, causing those accounts to run at a deficit.
The new base monthly water rate will be $30 (up from $24) plus $5 for every 1,000 gallons of additional usage. The monthly sewer rate will be $30 per month (up from $24) for city service and $45 per month for services on Woodland Drive and in Hiram Township. The disconnect/reconnect fee will be $100 per occurrence.
The new rate schedule took effect March 1 and will be reflected on the April 6 utility billings. Rates will now be reviewed and adjusted annually.
If all goes well, Hackensack could have a new child care facility by next fall, Gary Dietrich of the Hackensack Game Changers reported.
The Cass County Board of Commissioners recently committed $108,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward the facility to be located on the lower level of Union Church (UCC), and would operate as a separate entity from the church.
The proposal would create at least one “child care pod” to accommodate up to 14 children. The space has been inspected and can meet state requirements with a few modifications. A designer will reconfigure the space, which would be leased by the church at a discounted rate
The council also approved a proposal to construct a nine-hole Disc Golf Course tentatively called “Lucette’s Links” at the Bonna Paulson Park, a 30-acre multi-use wildlife area at the east end of Lake Street.
The park has a network of walking trails, and is home to the Hackensack Community Garden and Hackensack Dog Park.
Andrew Birch, who designed the course, lives in Woodrow Township, has a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. Cloud State University and has worked as an environmental educator at Deep Portage.
A disc golf course would provide a new, low-cost recreational activity for residents of all ages and skill levels, he explained. The sport has grown rapidly since it was invented in the 1970s.
As laid out, the modest nine-basket course would require no land alterations minimal mowing, would preserve most trees and stands of important plants, and would not impinge on other uses. The project also requires no financial commitment from the city. The $6,700 estimated cost would be raised through grants, fundraising and/or private donations.
Sue Kimmell gave an update on the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Cleanup Project set for May 19 and 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Groups of volunteers are encouraged to sign up to assist residents with chores such as yard cleanup, raking, washing windows, small painting projects and more.
Dumpsters and roll-offs will be brought in for disposal of trash and large items. Lunch will be provided both days. Funding is being sought from the Hackensack Lions and Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation.
Volunteers and any residents who need help with clean-up will be able to sign up on the city website or through a mailing sent to residents within city limits. The website and mailings will be ready and sent out by mid-April.
Supervisor Rob Triplett continues to “do battle” with four of the new downtown street lights that are not working. He is trying to figure out what parts are under warranty and who is responsible for fixing the lights.
On a more positive note, Triplett located and bought a good used pickup for the city — a 2013 GMC three-quarter ton with new plow, for $24,500.
Mayor Bill Kennedy testified recently at the Legislature in favor of a public infrastructure bonding bill. Kennedy discussed the $1.4 million-plus Hackensack needs for its share of the state Department of Transportation project to reconstruct and redesign Hwy. 371 in 2023. However, 20 to 30 other cities will also be competing for state bonding funds.
In other matters the Council
Approved transfer of $50,000 from the city’s general savings to general fund while the city waits for additional funding to arrive.
Renewed the city workers’ comp insurance policy through League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust for $11,859.
Renewed the city’s property and casualty insurance through the League of Minnesota Cities at $28,637.
Approved the Hackensack Lending Library’s application for a third Legacy Grant from the Minnesota Historical Society. The grant would fund the services of a Preservation Architect to assess the condition of the log cabin, which is needed for rehabilitation of the building, as required by the National Historic Register.
Approved street closures for the June 24 Spring Bike Fling.
Set the next planning session for March 27, 5 p.m., Community Building.
