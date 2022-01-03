Join your friends, neighbors and total strangers at Back to Hack 2022 to celebrate winter with a spicy bowl of chili.

Sign up to bring your best batch of chili and compete against them in the first-ever Chilean’ Chili Cook-off, held at the Hackensack American Legion.

Sign up cost is $10 per batch of chili — at the Legion bar by Jan. 10.

Chili batches must be delivered to the Legion by 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, and must be brought in a 6 quart or larger Crock Pot, ready to eat.

Come taste all the chili varieties and choose your favorite. Tickets are five for $5. Ticketholders get to taste the various chilis, vote by ticket for their favorite, and then  get a bowlful to enjoy.

Who will be the “Champion of Heat” in Hackensack this year?

Proceeds from the chili cook-off fundraiser will go to the ARCC Emergency Shelter in Akeley.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments