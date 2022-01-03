Hackensack Legion Chili Cook-off Fundraiser to benefit ARCC Shelter staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jan 3, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join your friends, neighbors and total strangers at Back to Hack 2022 to celebrate winter with a spicy bowl of chili.Sign up to bring your best batch of chili and compete against them in the first-ever Chilean’ Chili Cook-off, held at the Hackensack American Legion.Sign up cost is $10 per batch of chili — at the Legion bar by Jan. 10.Chili batches must be delivered to the Legion by 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, and must be brought in a 6 quart or larger Crock Pot, ready to eat.Come taste all the chili varieties and choose your favorite. Tickets are five for $5. Ticketholders get to taste the various chilis, vote by ticket for their favorite, and then get a bowlful to enjoy.Who will be the “Champion of Heat” in Hackensack this year?Proceeds from the chili cook-off fundraiser will go to the ARCC Emergency Shelter in Akeley. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Back To Hack Arcc Shelter Chili Cook-off Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Support for Jay Kennedy and family Hansina Bendell Robert Krizan The old and the new Gary E. Ringstrom Latest e-Edition Dec. 29, 2021 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
