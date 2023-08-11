The Hackensack Lions would like to thank the Hackensack community for its support by inviting everyone to join the Lions Aug. 17 from 6-7 p.m. for a Community Picnic.

Food will be served in city park at the Lions Shelter, by the playground and Chamber building. Enjoy pulled pork, beans, side salads, desserts and beverages.

  
