Hackensack needs Christmas trees for Back to Hack bonfire staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Dec 24, 2021 5 hrs ago

Residents of the Hackensack area can dispose of live Christmas trees and wreaths by putting them in the Hackensack City Park near the north pavilion.The trees will be used to create a bonfire for Back to Hack — prior to the fabulous fireworks show over Birch Lake.Place undecorated trees or wreaths in the pile and be sure to join in on all the fun during Back to Hack, Jan. 14-16.The schedule of events can be found at www.hackensackchamber.com

Tags Back To Hack Bonfire Christmas Trees, Wreaths Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Hackensack Resident Building Industry Bonfire Hack Christmas Tree Wreath Trees Gail Deboer
