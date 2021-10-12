The city of Hackensack has issued a construction update for the weeks of Oct. 11 and 18. All listings are subject to change, based on weather, crew availability, material availability and other factors:

• Sidewalks and concrete laying  should  be finished Oct. 11.

• Construction crews will begin the final prep of roads for tarring.

• Road tarring should begin Oct. 13 or 14, depending on weather.

• The downtown area will be completely closed for tarring for at least a day, possibly most of the week.

• Businesses may choose to close or be open. Foot traffic and sidewalks will be accessible most of the time. Check with businesses before traveling there.

• Access to the Post Office will be from Southside and down First Street.

• Access to the Chamber, city dock, and boat launch will be around Swanson’s, down Birch  Lake Road, down Murray and then Fleischer.

• Please respect road closure signs.

• Please respect residential areas and keep speeds down.

• The week of Oct. 18, work will continue on the east side of Hwy. 371, on the highway, and down Whipple Avenue.

• Tree planting may be done the week of Oct. 18 or the week after.

