Join us on June 25 at 10:30 a.m. when the Hackensack City Council cuts the celebratory red ribbon for the completion of the redesign of First Street.
This project included expanding the east sidewalk 10 additional feet toward the lakefront to create a boulevard atmosphere for pedestrians, with benches, tables, chairs and flower planters.
Twenty decorative light posts line the streets that were slated for improvements and that also include new sidewalks, curbs, drainage and handicap access that is up to code. Civic-minded volunteers joined in to plant trees spaced along the sidewalks that will be enjoyed by future generations.
This ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Spring Bike Fling with bicyclists pedaling from Walker to Hackensack and back. There will be a Hackensack “Welcome Tent” with information on all of the 2022 community events taking place this summer.
Enjoy live music by Wayne and the Boys from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delicious food will be available for purchase and is being provided by the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation (HLACF) and Charng Thai Restaurant. Newly opened Happy Pizza will be selling pizza by the slice inside the restaurant. Enjoy a craft beer by Rendezvous Brewing as you sit at one of many covered seating options. All of this is being planned with the help of the Hackensack Lions Club, HLACF, Hackensack Chamber and the Northwoods Arts Council.
This celebration is for everyone in the community and is a reflection of what can happen when a forward-thinking city council, local non-profit organizations and proud community members all pull in the same direction to improve the town they love, not just for today, but for the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.