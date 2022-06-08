The difference between the top two teams in Leech Lake Walleye Tournament was .12 ounces, with Chuck Hasse of Walker and Randy Topper of Cohasset taking first place.
The duo finished the two-day tournament with 48.29 pounds of fish and took home a check for $15,400.
The first day of fishing was great for Hasse and Topper as they had the biggest basket, but the second day did not get off to a good start.
“We had some equipment start on fire and we were kind of spun out a little bit. We’ve been around this game long enough where one of those things happens .. and you never come back from. We started to struggle a little bit, we caught some fish, and I told Chuck it’s time to get the Hobbit feet out and go to work,” Topper said in reference to him not wearing any shoes when he came on stage.
“It started a lot better yesterday than it did today. It took us probably close to two hours to put a fish on the card today. We kind of limited ourselves to a half-dozen spots and to stick with the game plan,” Hasse added. “The fish didn’t really want to cooperate anyway, and at about 10 o’clock we had to remind ourselves to catch some small ones. We spent most of the afternoon upgrading our smaller fish.”
Adding to the drama, at 1 p.m. the tournament committee shut off the app so none of the teams could see what place they were in when fishing concluded at 3 p.m.
“We knew we had a chance, but when you shut off the app, everyone was pulling their hair out. That absolutely builds the suspense,” Hasse said. “We didn’t even know if we would be in the Top 5 when we got here. Cool format. Everything went as smooth as possible.”
Topper lauded the committee for putting together the event. “A lot of us were a little scared as to how things were going to work out. It was amazing. I think you guys did a great job. Hats off the committee. I know how much work goes into this.”
Dylan Maki of Cohasset and Joe Bricko of Farmington took second with 48.17 pounds, with the Grand Rapids duo of Sean Colter and Dave Hernesman, also known as Team Chack, third with a 46.24 pounds of fish.
Finishing fourth were Tyler Wolden of Carlos and Nate Laininger of Miltona with 44.53 pounds, and in fifth place were Todd Dankert of Oak Grove and Brian Brosdahl of Max with 44.19 pounds.
The top five teams were each brought on stage and given a chance to share their fishing strategy with emcee Butch Delahunt. Each of them lauded the tournament committee and volunteers for their work, and thought the event was great.
“Hats off to everybody. It was awesome,” was the comment made by Team Chack.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Matt Tienter and Scott Tienter with 42.69 pounds, Kyle Minke and Cory Minke at 41.86, Brock Anderson and Colt Anderson with 41.84 pounds, Remington Moren and Jerry Wizner with a 41.42 basket, and Chris Whitney and son Callen Whitney with 39.35 pounds.
The total purse this year was $46,865 with the Top 20 teams each taking home a check. The Top 10 teams and many of the other division winners each received a plaque.
After two years of cancelling the tournament, the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was able to bring it back with 155 teams.
The biggest change this year was switching to a catch and release tournament. All fish registration was completed using the FishDonkey app to photo document fish that generated a live leader board. The leader board was updated through the event as fish were submitted. All entries were considered unofficial until verified by the tournament judges.
There were 636 fish registered on day one and 612 on day two.
Complete results are on FishDonkey app.
Other awards
The biggest basket brought in on the first day was by Hasse and Topper at 24.47 pounds, and on day two it was Justin McKee and Mike McKee at 26.57 pounds, which jumped them all the way up to 18th place for a two-day total of 35.23 pounds.
The Whitneys won the Adult/Child Division, and Steve Rollins and Kimberly Rollins the Male-Female Division with 39.21 pounds.
The Comeback Award was shared by John Ross and Cory Brock, and Jamey Widman and Scott O’Brian, who both jumped 89 places.
BackWater Custom Tackle, one of several tournament sponsors, gave away prizes to both the 50th and 100th place teams — must be present to win. Austin Michaud and Brad Michaud, and Tami Stillwell and Gerald Bumgardner each won a prize, respectively.
Big Fish contests
Hasse and Topper also won the Big Fish Contest on day one with a 29-inch walleye. Jack Slippy had the biggest fish, but he did not buy into the pot, so he just received the plaque.
The biggest fish on day two was brought in by Justin McKee and Mike McKee at 29.75 inches.
The two teams each received a $1,250 check — 50 percent of the pot.
Day One results
The Top 10 teams were separated by less than 3 pounds after all the fish were verified on day one.
Hasse and Topper had the biggest basket that was more than .32 pounds ahead of Wolden and Laininger at 24.15 pounds.
Team Chack was sitting in third at 23.71 pounds, Maki and Bricko fourth, and Girald Reinking and Keith Lindenfelser fifth with a 21.62-pound basket.
