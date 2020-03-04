Today is the official start of the 17th annual Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest.
Or, if you prefer, the start of the first-ever Leech Lake Slush-Out Contest.
What’s winter coming to when you can’t depend on having a layer of thick, firm ice beneath your feet on Leech Lake?
Maybe we need to invoke Boreas, the god of the north wind and winter. Or at least Ullr, the Norse god of skiing.
Well, too late for this year; we’re headed toward spring and ice/slush-out, no matter when.
For you old hands, the contest rules and regs are the same as in the past. Make an educated guess as to when Leech Lake will be clear of ice. Submit guess before Wednesday, April 1, at 5 p.m. Then wait.
It’s so simple even a child could enter. And they do. And sometimes they win! There are no age restrictions.
The most difficult decision will be how to send in your entry.
• Hand-delivered guesses must be dropped off at our office at 408 Minnesota Avenue, Walker, before we close at 5 p.m., April 1. Over the counter, please; not under the door.
• Emailed guesses also need to arrive at our computers no later than April 1, 5 p.m. That’s 5 o’clock in the afternoon, not 5:00:30 or 5:01 p.m.
Send to either gdeboer@pilotindependent.com or dmorrill@pilotindependent.com — but NOT both of us. That’s double-dipping.
• Faxed entries go to (218) 547-3000, also no later than April 1, 5 p.m. (Question: does anybody fax anymore?)
• Entries sent by snail-mail must be postmarked no later than Wednesday April 1, 5 p.m.
To repeat. Deadline. Wednesday. April 1. April Fool’s Day. 5 p.m.
As you will note, we have set the contest deadline WAY FAR ahead of the time when even cockeyed optimists think the ice will be gone.
Of course, there was 2012, when we had to end the contest a week early because the lake was thawing so fast. That year the ice went out April 2, the earliest date ever.
But phoo. How likely is that to happen again? The next year, 2013, the ice didn’t go out until May 15, which was one of the latest dates on record and several days after the fishing opener, remember?
Ice-free status is decided after we call the US Army Corps of Engineers in Federal Dam; DNR Fisheries in Walker; about half a dozen resorts around Leech Lake; and drive over to Erickson’s Landing and Whipholt Beach to scan the lake through binoculars.
When all stations report no ice, we call the date, grab all the correct guesses for that date and start drawing for prizes.
Walker Bay Dock will again donate the Grand Prize, a 10-foot kayak and paddle. Several dozen other prizes, large and small, will be donated by our generous sponsors. They will be listed in upcoming articles.
Now we come to our usual friendly reminders, knowing full well that SOME PEOPLE will ignore, forget, misinterpret or think they know better.
• Just guess the date, not time of day. We can’t be that precise and it doesn’t gain you Brownie points to add “3 p.m.”
• The contest covers the whole lake; not just Walker Bay; or Shingobee Bay; or whatever bay you live on.
• We do not take guesses via phone, whether cell or landline We need a paper trail; hard copy; proof.
• One entry per person, and yes, we do check.
• Everyone can enter; no age limit, no entry fee, no citizenship requirement, no criminal background check. You don’t even need a Real ID. We accept all comers!
Include the following:
Name
Mailing address
Email address
Phone number (land line and/or cell)
We need ALL of these so we can notify you if you win a prize. Sometimes we have a hard time reaching winners, so we need multiple ways to contact.
Prizes MUST be claimed, at the sponsor’s place of business, no later than Labor Day Weekend. And except for cases where grandparents send in entries for their whole fam-damily, the prizes must be claimed in person. If there’s a problem with this, let us know; we’re flexible.
BTW, all prizes are final. No exchanges, no substitutions, no credits against other merchandise, no special orders, no cash value. Over the years, people have tried all of the above. Doesn’t work; just irritates the sponsors.
After all, it didn’t cost anything to enter. If what you won is something you don’t need or like, just re-gift it already. And let’s be grateful. After all, there’s not a lot else going on around here at this time of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.