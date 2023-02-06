Help Share the Love Feb. 14 at Laporte fundraiser staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 6, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Help share the love on Valentine’s Day to benefit Laporte School Secretary Barb Benson during her battle with breast cancer.Enjoy dinner and watch the Laporte boys’ basketball team take on the team from Red Lake.The dinner will be served at the school from 4-7 p.m. before the game. Menu is Sloppy Joes, baked beans, cole slaw, chips and beverage.There will be a bake sale, a Bouquet Raffle, Bulb Pot Raffle and 50/50 raffle. Carnations will also be for sale. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Share The Love Fundraiser Laporte Feb. 14 Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry Lottery Sports Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watershed Restaurant has new menu; fun atmosphere for customers Shilagh Vizenor Jesse Stanley Eckman Watershed Restaurant has new menu; fun atmosphere for customers Great Gift Card Giveaway winners Latest e-Edition Feb. 1, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
