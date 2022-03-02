As I write this article (shortly after President’s Day), it’s snowing.
Again.
I feel like I’m in an episode of the TNT Channel series “Snowpiercer,” set seven years after the world has become an ice- and snow-covered wasteland.
The only thing missing is that gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the frozen globe, carrying the remnants of the human race.
To offset that gloomy scenario, it’s comforting to realize that soon, things will look brighter and be a tad warmer.
We gotta believe, brethern and sistern! Spring is around the corner! And just as soon as I locate said corner, I will let you know.
So let’s plan ahead for warmer times and climes by announcing the start of the 19th annual, equal opportunity, unbiased, a-political, gender neutral Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest.
Everyone, and I do mean everyone, has an equal chance to win prizes large and small, starting with the grand prize, a kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock. Additional prizes will be donated by our generous sponsors and listed in future articles
Who can enter? The good news is there are no age limits, gender, citizenship, income or IQ requirements. We don’t check your vaccination status (or lack thereof), mask-wearing habits (ditto), or criminal background. Just behave yourself when you stop by the office to drop off entries.
Even a child can enter; many do; and some even win. Send in your best guesstimate of the date when Leech Lake will be totally ice-free. Guesses must arrive by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 1 — April Fool’s Day, which is a High Holy Day for Ice-Out Contest devotees.
How to enter? Your choice.
• Hand-delivered guesses must be dropped off at our office, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker, before we close on April 1. Over the counter only, not slipped under the door and definitely not left in a bag tied to the door handle.
• Emailed entries need to arrive at one of our computers no later than April 1, 11:59 p.m.
• Emails should go to either gdeboer@pilotindependent.com or dmorrill@pilotindependent.com.— BUT NOT BOTH. That results in double-dipping, whether intentional or accidental, and could get you disqualified!
• Faxed entries — and we still get a few — go to (218) 547-3000, also no later than April 1, 11:59 p.m.
• And then there’s good old snail-mail, also postmarked no later than April 1.
Here’s the info we need:
Your name
Mailing address
E-mail address
Phone number (land line and/or cell)
Date that the ice will go out.
Now some people think we’re being obsessive-compulsive, asking for all that contact info, but we really need it. Sometimes we have a hard time reaching winners so we need several options.
In fact in 2021, we never did hear back from two prize winners we tried to notify. They shall remain nameless, because their prizes have already been forfeited (or eaten by The Pilot-Independent staff).
Now come the reminders for contest newbies, which will bore the socks off contest veterans. The reminders we repeat. Every blessed year. Because people forget. Misremember. Misinterpret. Misunderstand. Ignore.
• It’s the date, not time of day, when the ice goes out. There’s no way we can determine time of day for ice-out on the whole lake, and you don’t earn extra credit by including it.
• The Ice-Out Contest covers all of Leech Lake; not just Walker Bay, Shingobee Bay; or whatever bay, cove or inlet you see out your front window.
• No guesses accepted by phone, whether cell or landline. Email it! Snail mail it! Fax it! Hand-deliver it! We need a paper trail.
• One guess per person. We DO check.
Prizes must be claimed at the sponsoring business no later than Labor Day weekend.
But first, stop by The P-I office and pick up the certificate that proves you ARE an official winner. Our generous sponsors weren’t Born Yesterday and won’t hand over a prize to every Nimrod who waltzes through the door and claims they won.
And except for cases where grandparents coordinate the entries for their entire clan, prizes must be claimed in person. If you really need to deputize someone else, call Gail or Dean at (218) 547-1000 and we’ll work it out.
All prizes are final. No exchanges, no substitutions, no credits against other merchandise, no cash value, no special orders. Over the years people have tried all of the above. Doesn’t work; just irritates our wonderful sponsors.
Remember, you didn’t fork over any $$ to enter. If you won something you don’t like or need, just re-gift it. And let’s show a little gratitude, which is in short supply nowadays.
Upcoming issues of The Pilot-Independent will also include the growing list of prizes and the “Sweating Penguin” chart of ice-out dates from 1936 all the way to 2021.
So spread the word and think toasty-warm thoughts!
