Hope Lutheran Church in Walker invites all to an Oktoberfest Oct. 25 with proceeds to benefit the ARCC Emergency Shelter in Akeley.

The event, to be held from 5 to 7 p.m., will include classic German-inspired cuisine — smoked sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage, German chocolate cupcakes, root beer and a variety of breads.

