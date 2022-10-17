Hope Lutheran Church in Walker invites all to an Oktoberfest Oct. 25 with proceeds to benefit the ARCC Emergency Shelter in Akeley.
The event, to be held from 5 to 7 p.m., will include classic German-inspired cuisine — smoked sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage, German chocolate cupcakes, root beer and a variety of breads.
An accordion player will set toes tapping and a bake sale — with a grandiose variety of pastries, cakes and cookies — will tempt taste buds.
A free will offering will be received.
The dinner coincides with October’s National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which acknowledges domestic violence survivors and adds a voice for its victims.
The ARCC Emergency Shelter in Akeley began providing a safe shelter for adults and children in November 2021. Hope Lutheran volunteers were a key component to the building’s revival.
Ten people currently reside at the residence, “and we will continue to grow in capacity,” based on fundraising, explained Allison Forte, executive director. “Fundraising is the struggle of a nonprofit,” she said of seeking donations and grants. “But we will always find a way to make it work; we have no intention of closing.”
The clients arriving at the shelter have been living in crisis. They experience trauma, lack of energy. The shelter works to eliminate barriers, such as housing, transportation, lack of a living wage, affordable childcare and finding employment. Knowledgeable consultants bring resources to the shelter.
“It can happen to anyone,” Forte said. “It’s not about where they align on the social scale, or income. Abuse doesn’t discriminate.”
The myth is that alcohol and drugs are the driving forces behind abuse, Forte said. “But it’s about a person using manipulative behavior to gain control over an intimate partner. “We work with victims, not the batterers,” she said. “One of their first goals may be a decent night’s sleep, to collect their thoughts.”
Staff members serve as advocates, Forte explained of victims of domestic violence, “to help them define goals and move forward. We don’t judge; we don’t blame. Most people don’t want to end the relationship. (On average, victims return to their partner eight times before leaving for good.) They just want the abuse to stop.”
Her advice to those who come across someone experiencing abuse: “Believe them. Be supportive. Give them space to be heard. Even when things get tough, don’t turn your back. By the time people get here, they have lost their support systems.”
The shelter has two large dormitory bedrooms, four bathrooms, a great room, laundry, a children’s room, an office and a double kitchen area.
Meals are prepared by residents on site, with clients providing a grocery list.
Residents are made aware of area food shelves when they depart.
The shelter works in conjunction with several programs, including the Family Safety Networks in Cass, Hubbard and Clearwater counties.
“We will continue to grow as funding allows. Safety is a basic human right,” Forte said. “The community needs to take a stand to not allow domestic violence.”
Donations may be sent to the ARCC Emergency Shelter, PO Box 218, Akeley, MN 56433. Visit arc-emergencyshelter.com or call (218) 652-2600.
