Ever since humans moved beyond the hunter-gatherer stage, gardens have been vital to the survival of people worldwide.
Those early ancestors purposely planted seeds to grow crops, then harvested them for food. No longer nomads, they put down roots, creating the basis for a civilized society.
In the not-too-distant past, almost every family had a garden plot near their home, where they grew fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers.
Today gardens have taken on new importance. Not only do they provide healthy food but they connect people with nature and create a sense of normalcy and calm in an increasingly unpredictable world.
The University of Minnesota Extension, in conjunction with the Statewide Health Improvement Program (SHIP), makes gardening an important part of its mission. The program aims to build and improve community gardens so that people can learn how to garden responsibly, produce vegetables and fruits, and exercise while doing so.
Simon Whitehead, is SHIP’s Health and Nutrition Educator for Cass County.
“Cass County SHIP believes that community gardens afford more access to fruits and vegetables, more consumption and increased physical activity. [They] promote healthy eating and reduce obesity levels and can be a source of community pride and spirit,” he declares.
Cass has eight community gardens, spread across the county. This week let’s visit the gardens in Walker and Onigum.
Walker Community Garden
The Walker Community Garden, also called the Little Red Hen Community Garden, commands the high ground on Tower Avenue next to the city water towers overlooking Leech Lake.
The garden was first a project of the WHA School District but gradually fell into disuse. In 2018 Cass County SHIP took over and Simon Whitehead secured a grant to revive the garden. In the fall of 2018, SHIP and Turf Tech of Walker installed a water supply with sprinklers. Ryan Hunt donated 15 circle garden beds, and Walker Home Store donated 45 10-inch timber stakes for fencing.
A garden shed with tools was made available to all; and rich dirt was supplied for gardeners to add to their plots. Steve Hoopman with Keller Fencing donated his time and experience to add gates and expand the garden. The area was cleaned and weeded prior to spring 2019.
“Little Red Hen Garden” became so popular that in 2021 the space doubled. There are 40 6-by-6 foot plots at $20-25 per season and 15 circle beds at $15.
Those who work the garden and contribute get first pick of the plots — echoing the message of “The Little Red Hen,” an American fable that taught the importance of hard work and personal initiative.
Alice Groth lives a block from the garden. She’s become the de facto overseer, partly due to proximity but also because she loves gardening.
“I find myself helping people, maybe weeding a bit in someone’s garden,” she says. “Weeding is a way to get rid of stress!”
But she quickly credits co-manager and fellow gardener Ron Rude for putting “a tremendous amount of work [into the garden] to the benefit of everyone. He was easy to consult with and a great encourager!”
“Ron put a ton of time into the garden last year,” Whitehead agrees.
Sometimes Alice even calls gardeners if produce is ready to be picked and they haven’t shown up. “Everybody responds for their own picking!”
Gardeners are encouraged to stay as organic as possible with fertilizer, which may not be needed because the soil is very rich. Pesticides and herbicides are not encouraged but there have been very few bugs.
“We did have a hungry ground squirrel, but someone live-trapped it,” Alice recalls.
Gardeners are a mix of first-timers and experienced, even Master Gardeners. Whatever the level, everyone asks questions and shares knowledge. Almost all garden plots included flowers, as well as vegetables, attracting beneficial pollinators.
The summer of 2021 was an excellent growing season. It also was the first year that a plot was designated for the Walker Area Food Shelf. Master Gardener Terri Fierstine tended the Food Shelf plot, which had a bountiful yield.
“That was a real plus,” Alice reports. “It produced about 550 pounds of fresh produce!”
The 2022 gardening season will start in mid-May, depending on the weather, with most planting completed by Memorial Day weekend. To reserve a plot, call Travis at WHA School at (218) 547-4360.
Onigum Community Garden
According to Onigum resident and Master Gardener Polly Bedeau, Onigum has a deep history of community working together for food. Families would gather together and make camps for harvesting deer, wild rice, fishing, berry picking, and tapping maples. Natural foods were gathered from the forests, the greatest garden of all.
For many years there was a small community garden behind the old community center where soil was fairly good and water was accessible. Each year a small group volunteered to work the garden, including many children from the community and summer programs.
In the early 1990’s, a large, successful garden project was supported by the Cass County/Leech Lake Reservation Children’s Initiative. Unfortunately, the effort could not sustain itself when the funding ran out.
When a new community center was built, the garden was relocated to the west side of the new facility. About 1,500 square feet was designated and a water source was available. In 2016, garden supplies, fencing materials and a shed were donated to the garden project. In 2017, the Onigum Local Indian Council purchased a tiller. When the tiller broke down, work continued by hand.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s SHIP program helped greatly, with the 2021 garden season purchasing seeds, plants and other gardening supplies. Many plants were donated as well from a local garden center.
“It was very labor intensive to break the compacted ground,” says Bedeau, who leads Onigum’s community garden effort.
The garden has attracted the interest of village children. “Kids would stop by almost every day to see if they could help,” she reports. “They learned how to plant strawberries, corn and beans. They learned how butterflies help gardens by pollinating flowers and how the monarch butterfly migrates and returns here to seek out the showy milkweed plants to lay their eggs and feed upon.”
The kids insisted that all the milkweed plants in the garden should remain there for the butterflies. “We worked around each of the milkweed plants and had a wonderful pollinator garden amidst the other plants. It was very exciting when the kids observed the baby monarch caterpillars and how they ate the milkweed leaves, grew, developed into a chrysalis and emerged into new butterflies.”
The Onigum Boys’ and Girls’ Club kids also helped in the garden and learned many things, too. They were fascinated by smells and flavors of the herb garden: the ‘pizza’ plant (savory), lemon balm, sage, peppermint and marjoram, to name a few.
“Kids in the garden is so much fun and a great way to spend time with each other,” Polly remarks.
At harvest time, people picked and learned how to dry herbs for cooking. There also were squash, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and other vegetables to try. Since it was the first year for strawberries, only a lucky few got to taste them.
Plans for the 2022 season include:
• Planting a self sustaining “Three Sisters Garden.” The seeds were developed, saved and generously donated by Kathleen Connell. They will be planted for corn that can be ground into flour, beans that can be dried and squash that can be stored easily, all of which can be used throughout the winter. Seeds will be saved for next year’s garden.
• Kathleen Connell will be coming to Onigum in April to share her knowledge and experience to help us learn to plant the Three Sisters Garden in our community garden.
• “Broadfork” and “no-till” gardening methods will be incorporated to build natural soil structure and maintain soil health.
• We will focus on composting.
• Filling two raised bed gardens with flowers and other goodies
• Developing an Onigum Community Garden facebook page to share garden news and resources
“A little hard work feels good, especially when the job is done,” Polly reflects. “Seeing the garden grow is so rewarding and the end result is wonderful.”
Anyone who wants to help with the Onigum Community Garden should contact Polly at (218) 536-1010 or pollybedeau1@arvig.net.
