A large Election Day turnout plus unprecedented numbers of absentee and mail-in ballots, made for slow election results statewide, including Cass and Hubbard counties.
Although polls should have closed at 8 p.m., dozens of voters were still lined up at that hour outside the Cass County Courthouse, waiting to vote. According to state law, anyone who was in line at 8 p.m. would be allowed to vote. The large turnout also slowed the posting of vote totals on the Secretary of State’s website.
Please note that final vote totals for all precincts were not posted until Nov. 4 at 7:45 p.m. and thus are different from earlier versions of this article.
Cass County mayor, council races
In the race for Walker mayor, Annie McMurrin received 285 votes and Tanya Baker 253.
Running unopposed and easily re-elected to the Walker Council were Gary Wilkening with 382 votes and Char Moore with 355.
The race for Hackensack mayor saw Bill Kennedy with 111 votes and Gus Kaubisch, 52 votes.
Three candidates vied for two Hackensack Council seats. Lee-Ann Marchwick received 124 votes; Char Wilkes with 97 votes and Andrew Johnson with 53.
In the Longville mayor’s race, Floyd “Jocko” Kline received 81 votes to David “Willie” Willard’s 20.
Hubbard County mayor, council races
In the Akeley mayor’s race, incumbent Brian Hitchcock garnered 136 votes and Dale Nelson, 80.
The contest for one four-year seat on the Akeley City Council had Bobbie Wisika with 164 votes and Kristin Fake with 43.
The race for a two-year council seat saw Nathan George with 119 votes and Mark Hood with 75.
Four candidates vied for two seats on the Laporte City Council. Justin Lindahl was the top vote getter with 42; Dwight Powell received 39 votes; Tim Formo got 36 votes; and Jeff Waller 12.
Patricia Gendron ran unapposed in the other race and received 54 votes.
