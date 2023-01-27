Would you like to memorialize a loved one, a beloved pet, a family trip, an event or a local business for future generations to see?
Beginning Feb. 4, Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation (HLACF) Board members will be available Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the lower lobby at First National Bank in Hackensack to help assist anyone interested in placing an order for the “Hundreds for Hack” Brick Fundraiser, and also to answer questions.
Bricks will be available for purchase through May 2023. The profits will go into the HLACF Endowment Fund, which then makes awards to local nonprofits through an annual grant application process. Since 2019 HLACF has distributed more than $24,000 to the Hackensack and Backus communities and surrounding townships.
The bricks will be installed at the base of the flagpole by the Chamber building in Hackensack. A ceremony recognizing the project will be held during Sweetheart Days 2023.
The two brick sizes available for purchase are 4-by-8 inch for $100 or an 8- by-8 inch for $200. There are additional charges for personalized graphics and credit cards apply.
Bricks also can be purchased online at hacksgiving2022@givesmart.com or contact HLACF board members Denny Ganz, Sue Kostka, Terry Roeser, Kris Biessener, Tom Cox, Larry Refsland or Misty Hoopman.
