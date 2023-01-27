Examples of the Hundreds for Hack Bricks
Photo submitted

Would you like to memorialize a loved one, a beloved pet, a family trip, an event or a local business for future generations to see?

Beginning Feb. 4, Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation (HLACF) Board members will be available Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the lower lobby at First National Bank in Hackensack to help assist anyone interested in placing an order for the “Hundreds for Hack” Brick Fundraiser, and also to answer questions.

