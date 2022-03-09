The 19th annual Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest has begun.
The cardboard box that once held Bountiful Harvest Crinkle Cut Frozen Potatoes has been filled with manila folders dated from March 31 to June 1, wherein the guesses will be filed.
And best of all, we already have more than a dozen entries!
On March 2 at 7:56 p.m., the first Ice Out Contest guess arrived via email! And so, for the 19th year, we begin the long slog toward spring and liquidity.
Our contest is simple (if not simple-minded). Submit your guess as to when the ice will go out on Leech Lake. Guesses must arrive by April 1, 11:59 p.m., a deadline we chose for its appropriateness.
You can deliver your guess to our office at 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker.
You can email to either dmorrill@pilotindependent.com or gdeboer@pilotindependent.com. Either. Or. Not. Both.
Faxes still work; our fax number is (218) 547-3000.
And then there’s snail mail: Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484.
Include the following info:
Name
Mailing address
Email address and
Phone number, land line and/or cell.
The more ways to contact you, the better because sometimes we need several options.
In fact in 2021, we never did reach two prize winners, despite trying various ways. They shall remain nameless, because their prizes have already been forfeited (or eaten by The Pilot-Independent staff).
And it doesn’t hurt to remind everyone of a few fine points, both for contest vets as well as contest newbies. The reminders we repeat. Every blessed year. Because people forget. Misremember. Misinterpret. Misunderstand. Ignore.
• It’s the date, not time of day, when the ice goes out. There’s no way we can determine time of day for ice-out on the whole lake, and you don’t earn extra credit by including time.
• The Ice-Out Contest covers all of Leech Lake; not just Walker Bay, Shingobee Bay; or whatever bay, cove or inlet you see out your front window.
• No guesses accepted by phone, whether cell or landline. Email it! Snail mail it! Fax it! Hand-deliver it! We need a paper trail.
• One guess per person. We DO check.
Prizes must be claimed at the sponsoring business no later than Labor Day weekend.
How to claim your prize? First, stop by The P-I office and pick up the certificate that proves you ARE an official winner. Our generous sponsors weren’t Born Yesterday and won’t hand over a prize to every Nimrod who waltzes through the door and claims they won.
Then, and only then, bring the certificate to the sponsor and collect your prize.
And except for cases where grandparents coordinate the entries for their entire clan, prizes must be claimed in person. If you really need to deputize someone else, call Gail or Dean at (218) 547-1000 and we’ll work it out.
All prizes are final. No exchanges, no substitutions, no credits against other merchandise, no cash value, no special orders. Over the years people have tried all of the above. Doesn’t work; just irritates our wonderful sponsors.
Remember, you didn’t fork over any $$ to enter. If you won something you don’t like or need, just re-gift it. And let’s show a little gratitude, which is in short supply nowadays.
Upcoming issues of The Pilot-Independent will also include the growing list of prizes and the “Sweating Penguin” chart of ice-out dates from 1936 all the way to 2021.
So spread the word and press on!
