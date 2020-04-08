After receiving a flood of entries on April 1, plus a few that trickled in by mail but were postmarked by April 1, the ice-out guesses have been tallied.
The grand total — 745.
That’s respectable but is considerably less than the 913 we got last year, and way behind 2016, when we received an all-time record of 1,191 entries.
Second highest was 2017 with 1,086; third was 2014 with 1,076; and 2015 was fourth with 1,029.
Some day we’ll break that 1,000 mark again. But considering that we were operating under a cloud of worries created by the COVID-19 pandemic, I think we did pretty darned well.
Maybe because of this, we also received countless good wishes from entrants. About every third entry encouraged us to “Stay safe,” and “Stay healthy.”
“Thanks again to you, The Pilot-Independent, and all of the wonderful people who make this contest happen each year!!!” one correspondent wrote.
“During these VERY scary and crazy days, it is so nice to have a diversion! You are so appreciated!!!”
A-w-w-w-w-w! We appreciate all of you, too!
We appreciate the humor of one guesser, who addressed their email to “The Leech Lake Slush-Out Contest.”
For awhile, we thought nobody was going to guess April 31, which happens almost every year. But with a week or so to go, someone did! After some good-humored ribbing, we gave the person a second chance, and (s)he chose April 30.
We also appreciate the enthusiastic participation of numerous families and neighborhoods who sent in group entries. Some are so organized they have the names, dates, addresses and other info entered on spread sheets!
I also get a kick out of my neighbors, who send in their family’s entries, neatly printed on brightly-colored index cards —lime green; fuchsia; orange; canary yellow!
But one of the last email entries was special. It came from am ER nurse who always sent in her 77-year-old dad’s entry. She had just finished working four days in a row, with 12 hour shifts, when she realized the ice-out deadline was fast approaching.
Despite this, she got dad’s guess to us in the nick of time. That’s dedication; and familial love.
So now we wait. But this year we’re not just waiting for the ice to melt, we’re waiting for ... life to get back to normal?
Maybe. But whatever normal turns out to be, it’ll be a new version, not the old one.
That’s not all bad. Maybe once we get past this trauma, we will see it as a cosmic dope-slap upside the head that brought us to our senses. Made us rethink our values. Made us more compassionate and caring.
Made us think about what we owe to each other, all neighbors on this big blue marble called Earth.
