Here is the list of prizes donated by the 2020 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.
Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock
Pilot-Independent — One-year gift subscription
Portage Brewing — Portage 64-oz. Growler filled with winner’s favorite beer, and two Portage beer glasses
Bear Pause Theater, Hackensack — VIP Room Pass for four people
First National Bank North— Amazon Echo Dot
SuperOne Foods — Three $25 gift cards.
Bayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift certificate
Mark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 gift card
Lakeside Fireplace — Fireplace basket
Frizzell Furniture — Four $50 gift certificates
Gas Service Co. — Three propane fills (20 lb. size)
Third Base Bar, Laporte — $25 gift certificate
Bank Forward — Piggy Bank
American National Bank — Proof Coin Set
Walker Area Realty — $100 VISA Gift Card
Walker American Legion — Legion sweatshirt
Norm’s Auto Body — Two free oil changes
Thrivent Financial — BBQ grill tools set
Lakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificate
Walker Ford— Two free oil changes
State Farm Insurance — Two boxes of golf balls, tees, towel
Art and Antique Mall — $25 gift certificate to Heritage Framing
Chase on the Lake — $25 gift certificate
Dairy Queen — Ice cream cake
Cafe Zona Rosa — $25 gift certificate
Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — Ice fishing rod combo and case
Holiday Station Store — $25 gift certificate
Sponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted.
