Here is the list of prizes donated by the 2020 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.

Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock

Pilot-Independent — One-year gift subscription

Portage Brewing — Portage 64-oz. Growler filled with winner’s favorite beer, and two Portage beer glasses

Bear Pause Theater, Hackensack — VIP Room Pass for four people

First National Bank North— Amazon Echo Dot

SuperOne Foods — Three $25 gift cards.

Bayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift certificate

Mark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 gift card

Lakeside Fireplace — Fireplace basket

Frizzell Furniture — Four $50 gift certificates

Gas Service Co. — Three propane fills (20 lb. size)

Third Base Bar, Laporte — $25 gift certificate

Bank Forward — Piggy Bank

American National Bank — Proof Coin Set

Walker Area Realty — $100 VISA Gift Card

Walker American Legion — Legion sweatshirt

Norm’s Auto Body — Two free oil changes

Thrivent Financial — BBQ grill tools set

Lakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificate

Walker Ford— Two free oil changes

State Farm Insurance — Two boxes of golf balls, tees, towel

Art and Antique Mall — $25 gift certificate to Heritage Framing

Chase on the Lake — $25 gift certificate

Dairy Queen — Ice cream cake

Cafe Zona Rosa — $25 gift certificate

Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — Ice fishing rod combo and case

Holiday Station Store — $25 gift certificate

Sponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted.

