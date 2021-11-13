The Cass County Assessor’s Office has issued this homestead reminder that will affect some property taxpayers’ 2022 property taxes and eligibility for property tax refunds.

Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year? Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

What is a qualifying relative? For agricultural purposes, a qualifyng relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse. For residential property, a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew or niece.

This application must be made on or before Dec .31, 2021. Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless requested by the county assessor.

Contact the assessor by Dec. 31, 2021, if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year. If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.

To reach the Cass County Assessor’s Office, call (218) 547-7298.

