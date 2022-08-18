BRAINERD — An exciting advancement in orthopedic surgery is being unveiled at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
Specialists are now offering knee-replacement surgery using Zimmer Biomet’s new ROSA (robotic surgical assistant) Knee System.
This procedure is like traditional total knee replacement, but with a robotic assistant. The ROSA Knee System uses data collected before and during surgery to inform the surgeon(s) about details related to the patient’s unique anatomy that may affect the implant fit. By using this real-time data, the surgeon can plan for and carry out a personalized surgery based on that patient’s individual needs.
“This personalized approach to knee replacement provides a customized care plan to ensure the best possible outcome based on each patient’s unique anatomy,” said Dr. Christopher Metz, who oversees the orthopedic surgery department at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. “This new technology is more accurate and makes an already successful surgery that much better.”
Prior to the surgery, patients will have a series of X-rays performed, which are used to create a 3D model of their knee. During the surgery, the system uses a camera and trackers to provide the surgeon with data about the patient’s knee. All this information about the patient’s unique anatomy, combined with the surgeon’s expertise, helps them know how to precisely position the implant.
The ROSA Knee System does not make movements unless prompted by the surgeon. The surgeon has been specifically trained to use the system and remains in control of making all the decisions based on data provided.
Knee-replacement surgery using the ROSA Knee System may be recommended for patients diagnosed with osteoarthritis who have knee pain, swelling, stiffness and decreased flexibility despite undergoing conservative treatment.
Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is a wear-and-tear condition that destroys joint cartilage and bone. It typically develops after years of constant motion and pressure in the joints. As the cartilage continues to wear away, the joint becomes increasingly painful and difficult to move.
St. Joseph’s Medical Center recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
St. Joseph’s Medical Center has been privileged to offer this type of care in the Brainerd area for nearly 17 years and is proud to be recognized for its outstanding work and successful patient outcomes.
