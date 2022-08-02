The American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities defines Intellectual Disability as a condition characterized by significant limitations in both intellectual functioning and adaptive behavior that originates before the age of 22. Minnesota law defines sexual assault as any sexual contact without a person’s consent.

By reading these two definitions one can see why sexual assault in this vulnerable population can be so devastating. In January of 2018 NPR (National Public Radio) presented a program called “Abused and Betrayed.” The Justice Program’s annual report on sex crimes against people with intellectual disabilities shows that this population’s sexual assault rate is seven times higher than the rate of people without disabilities. Sexual assault of the intellectually disabled is an epidemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments