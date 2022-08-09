Poetry Safari debuts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Hackensack at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival on Lake Avenue.
This family-friendly game is for all ages and free to play. Find Safari Headquarters at the entrance to the festival. Look for the bright blue canopy with a hibiscus flower on top.
Hidden throughout the festival grounds are 11 poetry stands with poems provided by regional Northwoods poets. Your job is to track down and experience the 11 poems one by one. Hint: most of the poems you are looking for are outside, but you’ll find a few inside two buildings that are part of the festival.
Here’s how it works
Head to Safari Headquarters to grab a poem tracker, a pencil, and a button, before starting your journey! Get a good look at the sample stand at Safari Headquarters to know what you’re seeking. Safari Guides are on hand to help you get started.
Each of the 11 hidden poems has a big blue letter next to it and a question for you to ponder as you read the poem. Capture the blue letters one by one in your poem tracker. The blue letters combine to form an 11-letter word! Simply return the completed poem tracker to Safari Headquarters for a special poetry-themed gift.
Poetry Safari is a project of Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts and the Northwoods Arts Council. This project is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, a generous donation from the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation, and project support from Union Congregational Church.
This news article provided by Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts in Hackensack.
