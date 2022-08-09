Poetry Safari sign
Photo submitted

Poetry Safari debuts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Hackensack at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival on Lake Avenue.

This family-friendly game is for all ages and free to play. Find Safari Headquarters at the entrance to the festival. Look for the bright blue canopy with a hibiscus flower on top.

