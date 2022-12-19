Use a variety of feeders and seeds to attract a diverse group of birds.
Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Winter has many birds searching for food. Lend a helping hand by starting, continuing, or expanding your bird-feeding efforts.

If you are not able to plant a shepherd’s crook in the ground to hang your feeder, look for other options. Sturdy tree branches, hooks and supports used for summer hanging baskets, and deck railings are a few possibilities.

