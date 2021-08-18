Among the historical artifacts and pioneer memorabilia on display at the Cass County Museum stands a unique and irreplaceable treasure: a jingle dress and matching headband created in the 1920s by a Leech Lake Ojibwe woman, in the flapper style of the day.
This one-of-a-kind garment has been part of the museum’s collection since the late 1920’s, but its provenance may never be known, due to the fact that early collections records were not kept.
The body of the dress is made from black velvet. The eye-catching, vibrant beaded designs on dress and headband were created from various kinds of glass beads from the former Czechoslovakia, used as trade goods.
Unique to the “flapper dress” is the use of “Bohemian beads,” which are larger and longer than seed beads. The “jingles” that hang at waist-level were first made from scraps of metal, in this case, snuff tin lids. Today jingles come in all colors, already rolled and ready to attach to a dress.
Now secure inside a glass display case, along with other examples of Ojibwe garb and beadwork, the flapper-style jingle dress returned this summer from being out on loan to the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA).
About five years ago, a MIA staff member visited the museum and spotted the jingle dress. She asked Museum Historian Renee Geving if the museum would loan the dress to the MIA for a multi-year traveling exhibit. Plans were for the dress to be shown at the MIA, and at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., as well as museums in Tennessee and Oklahoma.
“We filled out many papers!” Renee recalls. “But eventually the tour had to be shortened due to COVID.”
The dress is also featured in “Hearts of Our People — Native Women Artists,” a book published by the MIA.
The origin stories for the Ojibwe (Anishinaabe) jingle dress, with its songs and dances, are varied. One involves a child named Maggie who lived in Whitefish Bay, Ontario. At the end of World War I, returning soldiers brought the Spanish flu home with them, and Maggie was one of the victims.
Her father was certain his child would die; but one night he had a dream that he should create a healing dress. The dream was very detailed and showed the father how to make the dress and how the person wearing it should dance.
After crafting the dress, the father put the dress on his sick daughter, helped her to her feet, and showed her how to dance. Slowly at first, then with more strength, Maggie dance and eventually was healed.
The jingle dress is still recognized as a healing dress today. Jingle dress dancers often participate at powwows.
“The very act of dancing in [a jingle dress] dress constitutes a prayer for healing, and often spectators, musicians and other dancers will make gifts of tobacco to a dancer and request that she pray for an ill family member while she dances,” explained Tara Browner, Professor of ethnomusicology at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. The jingle dress is also popular in other Native communities such as the Dakota, Cree and Choctaw.
Museum Historian Renee Geving and Museum Director Tim Andersen invite the public to stop by to view the flapper jingle dress and the rest of the collection.
The Cass County Museum is located next to Walker City Hall. It is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including Free Wednesdays and Free Fridays through Oct. 1.
