Teri Gapinski, director of Jack Pine Stables of Akeley, invites everyone to stop by for Jack Pine’s Grand Re-Opening Sunday from 1-4 at their new location west of Akeley.
Visitors are encouraged to meet the horses and learn more about the Therapeutic Riding Program. The afternoon will include live music, horse-drawn cart rides, face painting, crafts and games. Food will be available for purchase from the chuck wagon.
For more than 20 years, Jack Pine Stables was owned and operated by Kris and Grant Oppegard, providing a therapeutic horse program for people with special needs.
When the Oppegaards retired, Gapinski took over the reins and moved the Stables to a new location at 23940 291st Ave., Akeley — one mile west of Akeley on Hwy. 34, turn north on 291st Ave., and drive 0.5 mi. to the Jack Pine Stables driveway.
Gapinski and dozens of volunteers provide weekly one-hour supported riding lessons and experiences with tending to horses, grooming and tacking the horse and riding based on each person’s abilities. In addition to lessons, 25-30 of Jack Pine’s participants compete in the Area 5 Special Olympics competition, and all participants showcase their accomplishments at an end of the season show for friends and family.
Lessons are usually provided in small groups of two to five participants for $10 per rider; significantly less than the typical therapeutic riding program in Minnesota.
Jack Pine Stables has a solid base of volunteers who are involved with the horses and the individuals with disabilities. Since lesson fees cover only a small part of the annual expenses, Jack Pine Stables depends on grants and donations.
While the move to a new location was made possible by the generous donation of 40 acres of land, those acres need to be turned into a usable farm with fencing, water, electricity, hay shed, shelters, arena and barn. This poses a hefty financial challenge.
To learn more about Jack Pine Stables and the equine therapy it provides for people with special needs, how to volunteer or how to offer financial support, visit the website, www.jackpinestables.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.